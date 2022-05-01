 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: White Sox vs. Angels

An improbable swing of the series in Chicago’s favor is possible, on the arm of Dallas Keuchel.

By Jacki Krestel
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox
Hey Dallas, whatever Vince ate yesterday pregame, how about you have some, too?
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox haven’t had very much success in the past two weeks. Yesterday’s win against the Angels was one of those “we need this like we need air to breathe” moments. The clock has run out on the “it’s still April” truthers.

Hopefully, the month of May will see the White Sox turn a new leaf. This team need to make some adjustments and string together a few wins. This afternoon, Tony La Russa will send Dallas Keuchel to the hill to harness the momentum.

Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox
Did she say Dallas Keuchel?
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Yeah, I said Dallas Keuchel. So what if his ERA is 9.00? Before his last start, it was 15.00, so, he’s on a better path.

The rest of the lineup gets a standard Sunday shuffle. Josh Harrison tries his luck at third base, Andrew Vaughn is still giving his sore hand a rest, Gavin Sheets is in right field. (See? I bet you thought I was going to make a Reese McGuire joke there, and I didn’t. That’s called growth.)

The Angels will be deploying right hander Michael Lorenzen. Over 15 13 innings this year, Lorenzen has posted a 2.93 ERA with 12 strikeouts, but his beard is far less impressive than Keuchel’s. So, in that way, I guess the White Sox have already kind of won.

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels
See?
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Here are the Angels who Kid Keuchy somehow has to fool this afternoon:

First pitch for the rubber match is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Chicago, or listen to the call on ESPN 1000 AM.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...