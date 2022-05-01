Gamethread: White Sox vs. Angels

The Chicago White Sox haven’t had very much success in the past two weeks. Yesterday’s win against the Angels was one of those “we need this like we need air to breathe” moments. The clock has run out on the “it’s still April” truthers.

Hopefully, the month of May will see the White Sox turn a new leaf. This team need to make some adjustments and string together a few wins. This afternoon, Tony La Russa will send Dallas Keuchel to the hill to harness the momentum.

Yeah, I said Dallas Keuchel. So what if his ERA is 9.00? Before his last start, it was 15.00, so, he’s on a better path.

The rest of the lineup gets a standard Sunday shuffle. Josh Harrison tries his luck at third base, Andrew Vaughn is still giving his sore hand a rest, Gavin Sheets is in right field. (See? I bet you thought I was going to make a Reese McGuire joke there, and I didn’t. That’s called growth.)

Tim Anderson is hitting .356/.367/.559 (21-59) with three home runs and seven RBI in 14 games against the Angels since 2019.



⏰: 1:10 p.m. CT

: @NBCSChicago

: @ESPN1000

: O/U 4.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/HeesSs1yDT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 1, 2022

The Angels will be deploying right hander Michael Lorenzen. Over 15 1⁄ 3 innings this year, Lorenzen has posted a 2.93 ERA with 12 strikeouts, but his beard is far less impressive than Keuchel’s. So, in that way, I guess the White Sox have already kind of won.

Here are the Angels who Kid Keuchy somehow has to fool this afternoon:

First pitch for the rubber match is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Chicago, or listen to the call on ESPN 1000 AM.