Six Pack of Stats: Angels 6, White Sox 5

Just when the Chicago White Sox looked to have the greatest comeback in recent memory, the Los Angeles Angels took all the momentum back and snatched the series lead, 2-1.

The Starters

Dallas Keuchel, whose White Sox clock is running out, took the bump this afternoon. Looking to give the Sox a strong start and a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since April 15 and 16, Keuchel gave up a first-inning home run to Mike Trout.

In his five innings of work, Kid Keuchy allowed six hits, five (!!!) walks, and one home run for four runs. I mean, he did tally a singular strikeout. Too many of his pitches were lobbying over the middle of the plate, and as he attempts to keep nibbling at the corners of the strike zone, he allowed a lot of free base runners.

His 79-pitch outing breaks down like this:

Michael Lorenzen, the other Angels two-way player, has converted to a full-time starter after splitting his career between the bullpen and outfield.

In his 8 2⁄ 3 innings of work, Lorenzen struggled only in the end. He gave up nine hits, 3 runs, and two walks while striking out two.

His 100 pitches looked like this:

Pressure Play

With the bases loaded in the ninth, two outs, and down one run, Gavin Sheets hit the top of the baseball to weakly ground out to first base, to end a five-run inning and a possible epic comeback on that 10.72 LI play.

Pressure Cooker

Ryan Tepera, coming in for the final out of the game, accumulated 10.72 pLI for recording the 27th out of the game.

Top Play

Mike Trout’s first-inning home run was worth .109 WPA. Taking an early lead against the White Sox seems to be a good play for the opposition.

Top Performer

Even though he faltered at the end, Michael Lorenzen pitched extremely well and accumulated .280 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Mike Trout, the GOAT, took a hanging Keuchel pitch 111.4 mph to the right-center bleachers as the second batter of the game for a 1-0 lead.

Weakest contact: Taylor Ward’s ninth-inning single left the bat at 57.6 mph.

Luckiest hit: Dallas Keuchel gave up a Taylor Ward .090 xBA single in the third.

Toughest out: Jared Walsh’s ground out against Tanner Banks in the eighth had a 105.5 mph exit velocity and .680 xBA.

Longest hit: Mike Trout’s obliterated baseball in the first went 429 feet.

Magic Number: 11

The White Sox brought 11 hitters to the ninth inning, where they put up five runs and loaded the bases, but they couldn’t complete the comeback. But that ninth inning is what the offense needs to be doing consistently, and we know they can.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who wanted to win back-to-back games this afternoon? Tim Anderson: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI

Josh Harrison: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI

José Ruíz: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

Leury García: 1-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI vote view results 75% Tim Anderson: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI (15 votes)

10% Josh Harrison: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI (2 votes)

0% José Ruíz: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO (0 votes)

15% Leury García: 1-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI (3 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now