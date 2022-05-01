White Sox Minor League Update: May 1, 2022

A comeback win for the Knights on Sunday, with familiar names providing the necessary offense to get an extra-inning win. First off was Yoán Moncada, in his second rehab game with Charlotte, homering in the first inning to give the Knights their first lead.

It was one of his two hits today as the designated hitter, so no game reps at third today. Micker Adolfo had two hits to his name as well, as he is starting to heat up after he got off to a slow start post-DFA. Yolbert Sánchez also came away with two hits, but he is also playing second base really well — and the White Sox could use some better infield defense.

Yolbert with a NICE play! pic.twitter.com/OmJJQVje4U — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 1, 2022

Before the offense started to really get going though, Joe Kelly appeared in his first rehab game and was pretty good, though he did hit a batter.

So, reinforcements for the big club are looking good so far. To go along with Kelly, the bullpen was phenomenal. The final four pitchers used combined for five innings with no earned runs. Yacksel Ríos did allow a zombie runner to score, but that is more the rule book’s fault than his. That bullpen success helped the Knights tie the game in the ninth on a Seby Zavala homer.

Seby ties it in the 9th! @MattCltRadio with the call! pic.twitter.com/gaW9PxB3V7 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 1, 2022

It also helped get the win with a two-run 10th.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Yoán Moncada: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Ryder Jones: 3-for-4, 1 BB, 0 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K





Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Nick Ciuffo: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 Error

Mark Payton: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K



Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six, yes, six homers for the Barons today. The first from Lenyn Sosa led off the game:

Describe today’s game in one word—we’ll go first:



Drilled pic.twitter.com/mcJZqhCSJo — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 1, 2022

Next up, Craig Dedelow:

Now Raudy Read:

And ... Raudy Read again!

Evan Skoug hit the fifth:

Finally, Tyler Neslony clubbed the last homer of the game.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Evan Skoug: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Tyler Neslony: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Raudy Read: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K





Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K

Lincoln Henzman: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K



A dud for the Dash offense in a 3-2 loss but the pitching staff (well, mostly the bullpen) was good enough to earn a win. Sean Burke started the game but did get in to some trouble. The command was fine, but he got knocked around with six hits and three runs allowed in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. The bullpen took over and did not allow a run in the final 3 1⁄ 3 innings.

The offense could just not do enough to get the win. Luis Mieses tried his hardest, with three hits (including a double), but all he could do is drive in one run. Only four other players collected a hit.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Luis Mieses: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

The Bullpen: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K



Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Sean Burke: 4 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Harvin Mendoza: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 2 K

Moises Castillo: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K





Two big innings propelled Kannapolis to a 9-5 win. First, it was a very odd five-run second inning where no run was driven in via a hit. Seriously, that is not a joke. One scored off of a wild pitch, one scored on a HBP, the third was a regular walk, there was a fielder’s choice, and finally, a basic ground out. All of that led to five runs scored, somehow. The Cannon Ballers put up the last four runs, all in the fifth inning, in a more normal way. Wilber Sanchez drove in the first with a single — yeah, an actual RBI on a hit! Then, Wes Kath hit his first homer to drive in the other three.

The pitching was really good, outside of Brooks Gosswein. He could not get out of the fourth inning after allowing four runs and six hits. He just had a case of high pitch count-itis (88 pitches), so once he got into more trouble in the fourth, he got the hook. Chase Plymell relieved Gosswein and settled things down for the team. Plymell went 2 1⁄ 3 innings of no-hit baseball to go along with four strikeouts. It was by far is best outing this year.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilber Sanchez: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Wes Kath: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

Chase Plymell: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K



