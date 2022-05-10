 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Today in White Sox History: May 10

For Walter Johnson, two losses out of three is pretty bad.

By Mark Liptak
Walter Johnson Of The Senators
Shot before a game at South Side Park on this day 113 years ago, Walter Johnson is about to be disappointed ... again.
Chicago Sun-Times/Chicago Daily News collection/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images

1909

The White Sox knock off Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators, 1-0, in 11 innings. Johnson suffered his second straight 1-0 loss. By the end of 1909, he’d have 10 losses by shutouts, which will be more than any other pitcher in the 20th Century. It is also a record-tying third straight 1-0 loss, matching the St. Louis Browns (also in 1909).

1910

White Sox third baseman Bill Purtell became the first big league player to strike out twice in the same inning. Walter Johnson got him both times in the sixth inning in a game at Washington. Between Purtell’s outs, however, the Sox batted around and wound up winning the game, 10-3. The South Siders tagged Johnson with seven runs over five innings.

The loss dropped Johnson to 2-5. The Washington Post suggested after this game that the team should “trade this phenom for a couple of good fielders.”

1913

Continuing this improbable Walter Johnson theme today, The Big Train tossed a two-hitter at the White Sox, extending his consecutive scoreless innings to 52 23.

2002

It was one of the worst defeats in the history of the franchise. On this night in Anaheim, the White Sox got obliterated, 19-0, against the Angels. Danny Wright, Matt Ginter and Mike Porzio were the pitchers the Angels clubbed apart. Wright gave up eight earned runs, Ginter two and Porzio six.

