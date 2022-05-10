Guardians 12, White Sox 9: Heartbreaker.

Did that game take 10 years off anyone else’s life or is it just me? This is one of those games we will never want to remember, ever, so let’s just get right into it.

After an 8-2 White Sox lead going into the ninth inning and what was looking like a seven-game win streak, the Cleveland Guardians have defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-9 in a heartbreaker. Poor pitching performances by the bullpen and a whole lot of errors led to an unbelievable comeback for Cleveland, and we saw Josh Naylor do something that not a lot of players will do in their career.

The game was great, for the first 8 innings at least.

Michael Kopech had a great pitching performance, only allowing one run in the top of the first inning due to a dropped ball in right field by Gavin Sheets. He went six innings with two hits and seven strikeouts. His ERA now sits at 0.93.

Unfortunately, his performance will still earn him a no-decision because the baseball Gods hate the White Sox.

Yoán Moncada is back playing his first game of the season and also scored the first run for the White Sox due to a wild pitch.

Gavin Sheets redeemed himself shortly after his error with his first home run of the season.

Tim Anderson added a run with a double in the gap.

Joe Kelly is back as well and had himself an outing.

AJ Pollock seems to be heating up, hitting his first home run of the season, which is always a positive.

Unfortunately, all of that good was wiped away in the top of the ninth. Tanner Banks started the inning with an 8-2 lead, allowing a leadoff home run to Andrés Giménez. Amed Rosario singled, followed by Austin Hedges reaching due to an error by Moncada, which scored Rosario. Now at 8-4, Banks got the next two outs with two runners on. Still no stress, Liam Hendriks was set to come into the game for the save with a four-run lead. We’re fine right?

After a walk to José Ramirez, the bases were loaded for Josh Naylor. Worst case scenario he hits a home run to tie the game. What did he do? Hit a home run on a first-pitch fastball to tie the game with two outs. Don’t worry, no videos will be shown of that highlight.

The South Siders had a chance in the bottom of the ninth inning, with bases loaded and Adam Engel up. Of course, because who else, Ramirez made a great diving play stopping the ball at third and Naylor made a great play scooping the ball at first to save the game and go into extra innings.

Reynaldo López came out to start the tenth inning and allowed a leadoff double by Gimenez to give the Guardians a 9-8 lead, but that would be all.

In the bottom of the tenth, Emmanuel Clase was in to try and close the game out, but a Pollock single to advance Engel to third and Reese McGuire infield single to score him tied it right back up.

The White Sox had yet another chance to win it with the bases loaded and one out, but Moncada and José Abreu were unable to produce to win it.

López came out to start the eleventh inning but was pulled before he could start it due to lower back tightness. Ryan Burr was now in, who was almost out of the inning with runners at first and second. But of course, Naylor had to continue his insane game with a go-ahead three-run home run with two outs yet again. Eight RBI’s in the game. Won’t show you that highlight either.

No runs were scored in the bottom of the eleventh to secure the ‘Guardians' 12-9 win.

Personally, I have no words to say at this moment, but feel free to express yourself in the comments.

Both teams will be back at it tomorrow night with Lucas Giolito on the mound against Cal Quantrill. The game time is 7:10 p.m. Let’s hope the team comes out with some revenge.