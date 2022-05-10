Gamethread: Guardians at White Sox

The White Sox (14-14) will try to start a new win streak against the Guardians (15-14). The South Siders nearly won their seventh consecutive game on Monday, but the Guardians made an enormous comeback. Tuesday night’s game will be the second of a seven-game home stand for the White Sox.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the South Siders. Giolito enters this game with a 3.20 ERA, a 3.29 xERA, and a 3.69 FIP. As a result of his strong performance, he is a 0.5-fWAR pitcher in 19 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Giolito’s most recent start was at Wrigley Field, when he allowed two early home runs but recovered nicely. He finished with 10 strikeouts and only two walks in five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits. The White Sox won that game by a score of 4-3.

Cal Quantrill, 27, will be the starting pitcher for the Guardians. Quantrill has a 3.54 ERA, but luck has been on his side, as his xERA (4.94) and FIP (4.05) are much higher. Despite that gap, Quantrill has been fairly productive for Cleveland, as he has already accumulated 0.3 fWAR in 28 innings. Quantrill has not faced the White Sox in 2022, but last year, the White Sox struggled against him. Quantrill had a 1.10 ERA in 16 1⁄ 3 innings against the South Siders last year. The White Sox slashed only .230/.329/.312 during those 16 1⁄ 3 innings, and they only managed three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run).

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch will happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.