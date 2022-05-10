Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Guardians 1

After a truly demoralizing loss, the Sox take on the Guardians in game two of this series. Giolito is on the mound and you know what that means...

GIO DAYYYY! 80° Gio Day baby pic.twitter.com/SnGNccOzAU — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 10, 2022

And he was looking mighty fine (as per usual).

Lucas Giolito, Disgusting 82mph Changeup. pic.twitter.com/k6Ltllbux8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 11, 2022

Outside of Gio, the offense was pretty dead. I feel like a broken record saying that at this point but some run support for Lucas would be nice.

Gio with a terrific performance with far less than his best stuff. Score some goddamn runs for him. — Please DFA Dallas (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 11, 2022

Things started happening in the fourth, but TA had a rough base running error, getting tagged out at third by Jose Ramirez.

What is Tim Anderson doing man. He’s too good of a player to have this many mental lapses — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 11, 2022

But he quickly redeemed himself on the field in the following inning.

TA with some immediate redemption in the field. Great play on a Franmil Reyes grounder to catch runner leaning too far off second base. Josh Harrison turns to get the slower moving Reyes for an inning-ending double play. Good defense right there. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 11, 2022

it only took until may 10th for the sox to do cool shit — sean anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) May 11, 2022

Not only were Sox bats slow to start, there was a common enemy sitting behind home plate that really united the fan base.

If anyone knows who the loud mouth is behind home plate tell him I’ll Venmo $$ for a beer if he shuts the hell up!!!!! #changethegame — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 11, 2022

okay who are these jabronis yelling, they’re obnoxious af — (@likedemolition) May 11, 2022

Luckily, the offense did get it going, beginning with Josh Harrison nearly sending one over the left field wall. And TA is still TA with the bat, and he drove him in to take the lead.

Josh Harrison vs Cal Quantrill#ChangeTheGame



Double



Exit velo: 98.2 mph

Launch angle: 28 deg

Proj. distance: 385 ft



This would have been a home run in 4/30 MLB ballparks



CLE (0) @ CWS (0)

5th pic.twitter.com/Hwi35lQ0vo — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 11, 2022

Josh Harrison high-stepping home ❤️‍ — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 11, 2022

Gavin Sheets crushed a moonshot to RF in back to back nights. Many are saying he’s back.

Gavin Bonds is SO BACK. Warm weather bat for sure. — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 11, 2022

BALTIMORE ORIOLES LEGEND LARRY SHEETS SON GAVIN GOES DEEP



LARRY'S KID — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 11, 2022

We literally bullied Gavin Sheets into being good — ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) May 11, 2022

And how about our Ace - one earned run through seven innings? Yes. Please. Somebody should check on Rosario though.

Is this the baseball equivalent of breaking an ankle? pic.twitter.com/xcr7yhDryt — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 11, 2022

when Lucas has control like this he’s a true ace. almost everything in and around the zone, making them swing at pitches they can’t square up. he’s at another level when dotting the slider low and away like that. outstanding outing pic.twitter.com/Lk8bjoq95h — malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) May 11, 2022

Of course the one run was from a Josh Naylor solo shot, the theme of the last 24 hours.

37% CSW for Giolito overall. 11 swings and misses, 23 called strikes.



Victimized by Josh Naylor, but who hasn’t at this point. — janice (@scuriiosa) May 11, 2022

It's Josh Naylor's world. We're only living in it. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 11, 2022

Tim Anderson does it again. 3-for-4 on the day, 4-1 Good Guys!

That stick do be talkin — Man-Soo Lee (@palehose05) May 11, 2022

TIM ANDERSON BABIP REDEMPTION TOUR. — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) May 11, 2022

After Jose Ruiz and Bennett Sousa closed out the eighth, we heard the six words that fans have been waiting to hear for days.

“KENDALL GRAVEMAN UP IN THE BULLPEN”????!?!?! pic.twitter.com/kvNYHBqqmf — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 11, 2022

A couple two tree runs would have been nice before entering the ninth inning.

Can the White Sox maybe add 12 insurance runs in this inning? — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 11, 2022

Because it wouldn’t be a White Sox ninth inning without drama.

Can we please stop making the 9th inning interesting? #WhiteSox — Laura (@lakemiwsox) May 11, 2022

Gotta love the White Sox trying to give all of us another heart attack again — Eric Root (@Eric_Root54) May 11, 2022

Winning on an overturned call, the White Sox way!

In conclusion, Sox win!!

Another Historic night on the south side as the Chicago White Sox have defeated the Cleveland Guardians for the first time in franchise history.@whitesox @CleGuardians @MLB #History #wherewereyou #bennettainment — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 11, 2022