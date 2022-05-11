White Sox Minor League Update: May 11

Johnny Cueto had a solid start, and the offense rallied in the latter portion of this game to get a 5-4 win over Indianapolis.

The Knights got on the board in the bottom of the second. With the game still scoreless, Jake Burger opened that half of the inning with a single. Then, with two outs, Seby Zavala extended the inning with a single of his own. With two runners on base, Micker Adolfo came through with a timely double to drive in a pair.

The score remained 2-0 until the top of the sixth, when Indianapolis finally managed to make some solid contact against Cueto. Carter Bins led off the sixth with a solo home run, his second of the season (his first in Triple-A). After getting the next batter to ground out, Cueto allowed a double to Ji-hwan Bae, who was the last batter to face Cueto.

Andrew Perez entered the game in relief of Cueto, and it was a rough outing for him. Oneil Cruz was the first batter who faced Perez, and he drove in the tying run with a single. Cal Mitchell gave Indianapolis the lead when he doubled to drive in Cruz. Finally, Canaan Smith-Njigba completed the big inning with a double to make it 4-2.

With one out and nobody on in the bottom of the seventh, the Knights got back on track. Micker Adolfo launched his second double of the day to start the rally. Thanks to a throwing error by Cruz, Zach Remillard reached base safely, and Adolfo scored to cut the deficit in half. Andrew Vaughn had an opportunity with runners on the corners and two outs, but he struck out swinging, so Indianapolis held its 4-3 lead.

With the score still 4-3, Jake Burger led off the bottom of the eighth by getting hit by a pitch. With one out, Blake Rutherford doubled, and Burger advanced to third. Indianapolis opted to load the bases by intentionally walking Zavala. Adolfo tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and this time, Remillard needed no help from the defense to get a run home. Remillard’s single gave the Knights a 5-4 lead, and they held that lead thanks to a perfect ninth inning by Lincoln Henzman.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Micker Adolfo: 2-for-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Zach Remillard: 1-for-2, 2 BB, RBI, 1 stolen base (0 caught stealing)

Blake Rutherford: 2-for-4, 2B

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Andrew Perez: 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Andrew Vaughn: 0-for-4, K

Adam Haseley: 0-for-5, K

It was a terrific game for Birmingham’s offense, which managed to break into double digits in Wednesday’s victory.

The Barons got on the board as early as they could have, as Lenyn Sosa led off the game with a solo home run.

Barons with an early lead from Sosa’s 6th dinger of the year pic.twitter.com/cUFrzzr191 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 11, 2022

Barons starter Scott Blewett had a strong performance, but he allowed a game-tying solo home run to Brent Diaz in the second. The good news is that the game did not stay tied for long, and the Barons led throughout the rest of the game beginning in the top of the third. That was when Yoelqui Céspedes hit the third solo home run in as many innings to give the Barons had a 2-1 lead.

Biloxi 1, Birmingham 2 | Bot 3



Yoelqui Cespedes, one of the top prospects for the Chicago White Sox, absolutely drilled a liner over the fence for his fifth home run of the season pic.twitter.com/HaTiXvidbd — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 11, 2022

The Barons added an insurance run in the fifth, when Indiana Hoosier Craig Dedelow led off with a walk. After Dedelow stole second, D.J. Burt drove him in with a single to center field. The Shuckers got that run back in the sixth with an RBI single by Thomas Dillard. However, the Barons put the game away in the top of the seventh.

Evan Skoug hit a leadoff single to open the seventh, and Sosa drove in his second run of the day with his second extra-base hit of the day (a double). Then, Céspedes singled, and Tyler Neslony drove in a run with a double. That made the score 5-2, and the Barons were not done yet. Alex Destino drove in a run with a ground out, and José Rodríguez capped off the four-run inning with an RBI single. The latter portion of this game was drama-free despite a small rally by the Shuckers. Dedelow added a solo home run for the Barons in the eighth.

Biloxi 2, Birmingham 8 | Mid 8



The offense keeps firing on all cylinders with Dedelow’s 7th of the year, good enough for the most on the team! pic.twitter.com/T0q74h0bHX — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 11, 2022

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Lenyn Sosa: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI

Craig Dedelow: 1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 1 stolen base (0 caught stealing)

Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-5, HR

D.J. Burt: 2-for-3, RBI, 2 stolen bases (0 caught stealing)

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Raudy Read: 0-for-4, BB, 2 K

The Dash only managed three hits, and they finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. As a result, they lost despite only allowing three runs, as the offense was kept off the board entirely.

Dash starter Andrew Dalquist allowed a leadoff single to open the bottom of the second. After a stolen base and a productive ground out, Beau Philip drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

The fourth inning was also a struggle for Dalquist, who issued a leadoff walk and a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. The second sacrifice fly of the day for Philip extended Rome’s lead to two. The Braves picked up their third and final run against Dalquist when Vaughn Grissom hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

Jesús Valles, Gil Luna Jr., and Karan Patel each pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Unfortunately, by that point, it was too little, too late, as it was a forgettable day for the offense, as Winston-Salem struck out 16 times against just two walks.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Luis Mieses: 1-for-4, 2B

Duke Ellis: 1-for-4, 2 stolen bases (0 caught stealing)

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Andrew Dalquist: 5 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 2 BB, 1 K

The Dash were not the only team in the system that got three hits and lost by a score of 3-0. The Cannon Ballers struggled to get anything going at the plate in this one, as they fell to the Nationals in a low-scoring game.

Cannon Ballers starter Noah Owen had a decent performance. With two outs in the fourth, with the game still scoreless, Owen issued a walk to Jeremy De La Rosa. Then, Leandro Emiliani hit a double to drive in the first run of the game. That turned out to be enough support for Nationals pitching.

Owen allowed three runs (all earned), and he was one out short of a quality start that he probably should have had. In the sixth, the score was still 1-0, and the Nationals had two outs with nobody on base. Owen got De La Rosa to chase a pitch that missed the zone by plenty, but it was ruled a wild pitch, and De La Rosa reached first to keep the inning alive. The Nationals extended their lead on an RBI double by Emiliani and an RBI single by Sammy Infante to make it 3-0. After Infante’s hit, Owen was replaced by Ángel Acevedo. Acevedo delivered 2 1⁄ 3 perfect innings in relief, but it was not enough, as the Cannon Ballers failed to score.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Ángel Acevedo: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Chase Krogman: 1-for-3, BB

