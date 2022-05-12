Today in White Sox History: May 12

1904

Future Hall-of-Famer Ed Walsh made his White Sox debut, pitching in relief. It happened in Philadelphia, during a 9-3 loss to the A’s. Walsh threw one inning, giving up two hits and a run.

1932

For the ninth time of the 1932 season, White Sox third baseman/second baseman Carey Selph struck out.

It is also the last time in 1932 that Selph whiffed, as he played another 89 games strikeout-free, setting a major league record.

(When was the record broken? Oh, in 1958, when another White Sox second baseman, Nellie Fox, went 98 games between strikeouts.)

Selph had a decent enough season, hitting .283/.341/.371 over 396 total at-bats tying and for seventh among position players with 1.0 WAR on the 49-102-1 White Sox. At a .325 winning percentage, 1932 was the worst White Sox team in history, although it still finished 7 1⁄ 2 games ahead of the cellar-dwelling Boston Red Sox.

This would be Selph’s first full, but last overall major league season. He had been plucked from St. Louis in the Rule 5 draft before the 1932 season, and was swapped back to the Cardinals in the offseason. The St. Louis system was loaded, and Selph was sent to the minors, where he played his final two pro seasons for the Houston Buffaloes of the Texas League.

2013

Chris Sale couldn’t have picked a better time to show the baseball world what type of pitcher he was, as on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball he tossed a complete game one-hitter, beating the Angels, 3-0, at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale was dominant, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Mike Trout broke it up with a single to center. Chris would finish the night with seven strikeouts, and Trout would be the only Angels base runner.