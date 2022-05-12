Gamethread: Yankees at White Sox

After Wednesday’s game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cleveland Guardians clubhouse, the White Sox (15-14) now shift their focus to a new series against the New York Yankees (22-8).

The Yankees have come out of the gates hot for the first month of the season. They have seized first place in a tough AL East , are now leading the American League, and have won eight of their last 10. Meanwhile the White Sox are looking to break into a new win streak, redeeming themselves with a win Tuesday after Monday’s game (we don’t talk about that game, though). The South Siders struggled last year against the Yankees last year, dropping five out of six — with their one win coming from TA’s glorious walk-off at the Field of Dreams.

The Sox have won six out of their last 10, and good news y’all: It’s Mustache Day. Dylan Cease will make his seventh start of the year, looking to shut down the Yankees offense. He currently has a 2.38 ERA that ranks 15th in the league, and is leading the league in keeping batters off of the base paths, with a .161 xBA and .248 xOBP. Dylan had one of his best outings during his last start, so let’s hope he brings that momentum into tonight’s game.

Luis Gil will make his first start of the year for New York. He pitched in six games in 2021, posting a solid 3.07 ERA over 29 1⁄ 3 innings. He was called up this week in place of Yankees pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt. The good news for the White Sox? Luna has been producing less than ideal stats in Triple-A — a 9.53 ERA in 17 innings. He has walked 12 in those 17 innings, so let’s hope for some patience at the plate for the White Sox.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch will take place at 7:10 p.m. Central at Guaranteed Rate Field. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s Go Sox!