White Sox Minor League Update: May 12, 2022

There is good news about White Sox minor league right fielder Andrew Vaughn: his bat seems ready for Chicago. He hit his first career AAA home run in the first inning to give Charlotte a lead they never relinquished, and to make up for time not played at the level, hit his second for good measure in the fifth, both solo shots. He walked twice as well and is OPSing 1.587. There is also bad news in the sense that he very much did make an error in right that led to an unearned run scoring, but that seems less important.

The Knights chipped away at the Indianapolis Indians all night, only not scoring in the second, fourth, and eighth innings. Jake Burger, Mark Payton, and Ryder Jones all hit RBI singles and Zach Remillard went deep for the second time this year. There was also a blessed sequence of events with two on in the sixth, when Remillard struck out but reached base anyway as Jones scored on a wild pitch/catcher throwing error combination.

Yolbert Sánchez was removed after two innings, last seen handling a ground ball out in the second. Romy González went 0-for-5 in his return from injury.

Davis Martin did what he does. Command his pitches. 6.0 IP of shut out baseball. 55 of 82 for strikes, keeping them off balance with the FB/CH. He spread out 3H’s and 1 BB, and K’d 4. #Knights win 8-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qjl4WvaJd9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 13, 2022

Davis Martin’s stock has risen this season with each outing and tonight was no different, the 25-year-old righty going six deep for the win, giving up just three hits (including one to a guy whose last name is Davis but first name is not Martin) and no runs while walking one and striking out four. Through seven starts and 36 innings pitched, he has an ERA of 2.50 and a WHIP of 1.08. At the same time, Kade McClure’s stock has fallen pretty sharply; he did pick up a save tonight, but it was at the end of three innings over which he allowed four runs (three earned). He walked one and struck out three.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, R, RBI, BB, SB

Andrew Vaughn (RF): 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, E

Jake Burger (3B): 1-for-5, RBI

Carlos Pérez (C): 1-for-3, 2B, BB

Ryder Jones (1B): 2-for-4, R, RBI

Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, K, SB

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Romy González (DH): 0-for-5, K, GIDP

Micker Adolfo (LF): 0-for-3, R, BB, K

Steven Moyers pitched well over six no-walk innings and the Barons hit when they needed to, shucking Biloxi to put together two straight wins for the first time all month. The first Barons run came with the bases loaded and one out in the second inning, Jagger Rusconi walking to force it across the plate, but DJ Burt grounded into a double play on the next pitch. They entered the fifth inning trailing 3-1 and left it leading 5-3, the eventual winning score.

In that inning, Rusconi doubled to open the frame, Burt singled and they both advanced on the play, then Lenyn Sosa’s scorching-hot season continued with a two-RBI single to tie it. Yoelqui Céspedes and Alex Destino both singled to load the bases, and after Xavier Fernández popped out, José Rodríguez got the big hit with another two-RBI single. Rodríguez, 20 until tomorrow, is now 10-for-33 in the month of May. Sosa, 22, is batting .359/.437/.573 on the season.

Lenyn Sosa with a very long single that drives in Rusconi and Burt. #Barons tied at 3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cf4xuspwZG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 13, 2022

Taylor Broadway pitched two scoreless innings for the hold and Sammy Peralta saved it with a perfect ninth.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Lenyn Sosa (3B): 2-for-5, R, 2 RBI

Yoelqui Céspedes (DH): 2-for-5, R, K

José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Jagger Rusconi (LF): 2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB, K

DJ Burt (2B): 2-for-4, R, GIDP

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Alex Destino (1B): 1-for-5, K

Xavier Fernández (C): 1-for-4, R, BB, E

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-4, BB, 2 K

You know, sometimes, your team is cruising with a one-hit, one-run game through seven innings, and the next thing you know, you’ve allowed a triple, single, and walk-off home run to lose 3-2. Jordan Mikel was the opener for the Dash today, allowing a single run in the first and a single, hit in the second. He pitched four strong innings total and Wilber Perez, Cooper Bradford, and Fraser Ellard kept it scoreless and hitless (but definitely not walkless) behind him.

Then Vince Vanelle entered, entrusted with the eighth and ninth innings of a 2-1 game, that trust earned by pitching 13 straight scoreless innings to start his career. He handled the eighth aptly other than a triple, which in retrospect was a red flag, and then in the ninth allowed a single and walk-off home run without retiring a batter. Vanelle becomes the second Dash pitcher this season to have a career-starting double-digit scoreless inning streak snapped by a walk-off home run without getting an out in that inning, the other being Gil Luna Jr.

The Dash spent a lot of time on base despite few hits, just three 1-2-3 innings and one of those because of a double play ball erasing Bryan Ramos from a single. They did not, however, spend a lot of time scoring. Their first run didn’t come until the seventh, when Luis Curbelo’s first home run of the year tied the game at one. Then they went ahead in the eighth, run machine Duke Ellis walking to start things off, stealing second (his 12th of the year), then scoring on a Moisés Castillo single.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (CF): 1-for-3, R, BB, SB, PO

Moisés Castillo (SS): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, K

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, K, GIDP

Tyler Osik (DH): 2-for-4

Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Jason Matthews (2B): 0-for-3, BB, K, SB

Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Keegan Fish (C): 0-for-4, 3 K

The Cannon Ballers started and ended their scoring in this ballgame in a big way. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning in a fairly non-traditional way; Colby Smelley singled (traditional), Wilfred Veras drew a two-out walk (traditional), then Samil Poolanco struck out, but still made it to first to load the bases on a wild pitch (non-traditional). Ivan González immediately took advantage of the gift, his grand slam his third home run of the year and one of two RBI hits for him in this game.

The Ballers did not score in a brutal top of the 10th, ghost runner Wilfred Sánchez failing to score on Wes Kath’s one-out double and DJ Gladney the victim of an automatic strike three called. The 11th was shaping up to be similarly fruitless, but with two outs, Alsander Womack hit an RBI double and González followed it up with a run-scoring single to run the final score to 6-4.

Colson Montgomery is still not on the Injured List and still has not played since April 24.

Cristian Mena sits for 45 minutes of the #Ballers hitting and a rain delay, so his outing is shorter than normal, but he got in some good work anyway. 40-64 for strikes, 8 K’s, 2 BB’s, and 3 H’s = 0 runs. Straight up nasty yakker. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/g7Q37mhhFn — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 13, 2022

Cristian Mena, 19 years old until December, has been putting down absolute numbers on the mound, and tonight, these were those numbers: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K. Unfortunately, as soon as he left the game, the Fredericksburg Nats started their comeback; Tyson Messer walked four straight batters in the fifth and Chase Plymell not only allowed two more of those runs to score, he also gave up a run of his own the next inning. Haylen Green struck out three over 2 ⅓ scoreless innings, then it was turned over to Adisyn Coffey for extra innings. Precariously, he did hold the Nationals scoreless in the 10th despite loading the bases with one out, and the one run he gave up in the 11th wasn’t enough to overcome the Ballers’ offensive outburst in the top half of the inning.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB

Wilfred Veras (1B): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB

Alsander Womack (PH-2B): 1-for-2, 2B, R, RBI

Ivan González (C): 2-for-5, HR, R, 5 RBI, K, GIDP

