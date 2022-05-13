Bird App Recap: Yankees 15, White Sox 7

The Chicago White Sox seem to be on a mission to find new, cruel, and unusual ways to lose baseball games. Tonight, that mission manifested itself in the form of a 15-7 loss to the New York Yankees.

Things started off so well.

The first seven outs for Dylan Cease are all strikeouts. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 13, 2022

New plan: White Sox actually score runs and Dylan just strikes everyone out #analysis — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) May 13, 2022

Dylan Cease struck out 11 Yankees, but he also gave up six earned runs, because, as Janice very aptly observes, baseball is weird.

This Dylan Cease start has been both terrible and good at the same time. baseball is very very weird — janice (@scuriiosa) May 13, 2022

Everyone’s favorite second baseman got the offense going, and then promptly got picked off of first base because nothing the White Sox do can be 100% positive.

Leury giveth, Leury taketh away — AJ 2.0 (@AirTrafficAJ) May 13, 2022

My fav thing about leury is everyone will remember him in 10 years. — Frank. (@toofrank_) May 13, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton absolutely rakes, with or without the benefit of White Sox pitching not getting the memo.

The White Sox have a terminal illness in that they will always pitch to the guy who they absolutely should not pitch to in the worst situation — Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) May 13, 2022

The White Sox were down 7-4 in the seventh inning when Yoán Moncada resurrected hope with a three-run bomb to tie the game.

Moncada didn't miss that one. pic.twitter.com/zsfVqnNcRy — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 13, 2022

Godcada — Maeve Marchessault ️‍⚧️ (@maevemarch) May 13, 2022

Your team doesn’t have an international pop star hitting bombs? Could never be me — (@sergiothe2nd) May 13, 2022

White Sox fans couldn’t revel in glory for long. After two quick outs in the eighth inning, the Yankees offense exploded with the intensity of a million suns. Do you remember that scene from The Princess Bride, where Westley talks about fighting his enemy “to the pain?” Yeah. The Yankees fought us to the pain.

This isn't fun anymore. — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (at follow limit) (@satavvibes) May 13, 2022

All I know as a White Sox fan pic.twitter.com/6BJYSXnfxC — Eric DeBold (@eric_rmr) May 13, 2022

I don’t think the Yankees got Tony La Russa’s memo about unwritten rules, because they just kept pummeling the White Sox pitching staff.

Did the Yankees really score 7 runs with 2 outs??! pic.twitter.com/HoXybNFn6E — uo̗ɯɐᴚ (@SouthSider_79) May 13, 2022

Well the good news is that the sox can still win if they score 284 runs pic.twitter.com/rBOzZjzzau — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) May 13, 2022

It was embarrassing, and fans were over it.

Everyone is immediately leaving this White Sox game lol pic.twitter.com/99rf6pqUf4 — Uncomfortable Sports Moments (@awkwardsport) May 13, 2022

What more can be said?

White Sox fans paid money to see this — GregBall (@GregBall3000) May 13, 2022

Remember the lockout? Let’s go back. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 13, 2022

Sigh.