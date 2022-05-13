Gamethread: Yankees at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (15-15) will try to get back over .500 as they face off against the red-hot New York Yankees (23-8).

After imploding in impressive fashion in the top of the eighth inning last night, the White Sox will desperately need for Vince Velásquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA) to pitch deep into the game.

Velásquez has been pretty decent so far in his five starts, most recently against the struggling Boston Red Sox. The key for him will be ensuring that he avoids the middle of the plate, as the Yankees bats have seemingly capitalized on every mistake a White Sox pitcher has thrown so far.

The White Sox will be up to an equally tall task on offense, as they will face Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (2-0, 2.67 ERA). Cole seems to have fully embraced whatever new balls MLB is rolling out these days, as he has been dominant in his last three starts and continues to strike guys out at a high rate (11 strikeouts per nine innings).

Despite getting called up today, Andrew Vaughn will not be in the starting lineup. Instead, thee White Sox will be rolling out the following batting order:

With that over/under of three runs, you can see Vegas is feeling optimistic about the White Sox’s chances. Meanwhile, the Yankees will feature the following lineup:

The first pitch will happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.