All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: The Rabbit Game

7:01 p.m. — We are off to a positive start.

Yeah, I'm positive. Positive this take sucks. pic.twitter.com/HxM0EWm0iU — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) May 14, 2022

Southpaw is getting the crowd at G-Rate pumped, at least.

Southpaw is in a rock n roll mood. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/t183qZxRLL — Baseball is Back! (@Robincha) May 13, 2022

Also, at least Sox fans at home can WATCH the game.

So far the @Yankees on #primevideo broadcast is off to a HORRIBLE start. Please someone fix it! — Karen Bunt (@kbunt331) May 14, 2022

Yankees Twitter getting close to going back to ticker tape to follow the action.

Yankees 0 (Batting: #99 Aaron Judge)

White Sox 0 (Pitching: #23 Vince Velasquez)

Top of 1st, 1 Out, No one on — Ollie James (@OllieNYankees) May 14, 2022

He is bad for the White Sox, too.

Brian Kenny just spent an odd amount of time trying to convince people that Giancarlo Stanton might be bad for the Yankees pic.twitter.com/3yMYiojECa — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2022

Maybe don’t pitch to him? — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) May 14, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton now has 8 homers in his last 14 games played lol — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) May 14, 2022

Not sure how, but apparently Yoán Moncada was both on the field AND in the stands tonight.

Josh Donaldson exists:

I’m not even watching this and I know that was Donaldson’s fault. — Larry, Bathroom Dad (@ihave5broats) May 14, 2022

Jump on the field and fight him @ChuckGarfien https://t.co/OF7fH9S5Pf — Cordova (@cor_dovaa) May 14, 2022

[Narrator]: It wasn’t.

Nice inning right there. — Please DFA Dallas (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 14, 2022

Bases loaded with 1 out and White Sox did nothing. The bottom half of the line up is bad. ‍♂️ — Dennis (@WhiteSoxDennis) May 14, 2022

Nothing to see here.

Hey look over there! Old friend alert:

Dane Dunning, Nasty 80mph Breaking Ball. pic.twitter.com/LRokgP4ydq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 14, 2022

Aaron Judge does his Giancarlo Stanton impression:

Velasquez didn't walk Judge that time. pic.twitter.com/X8yBow4tnd — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 14, 2022

White Sox offense looking good the past few days when the Yankees make mistakes. Maybe they are on to something.

LMAO that's the only way we're scoring tonight. — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (at follow limit) (@satavvibes) May 14, 2022

There is always tomorrow, right folks?

At least we’ve got Keuchel going tomorrow. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 14, 2022

White Sox highlights are as hard to find as baby formula.

New pitcher Bennett Sousa gets Hicks to flyout to Robert#Yankees 7 #WhiteSox 1 T6 pic.twitter.com/bDy1uKG7xS — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) May 14, 2022

Gavin Sheets is not going back to Triple-A if he keeps destroying baseballs like this.

3 homers in his last 4 games.

Young Gavin is growing into a beast. https://t.co/xn0kMtCerP — C.W. Harris (@CWHarris7) May 14, 2022

Gavin Sheets keeping the game alive pic.twitter.com/S2hxmVYvmx — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) May 14, 2022

All is fair in love and home run balls.

Anyone else watching the Yankees game just see this guy push his friend over the chair on his face after that last home run? pic.twitter.com/enlKiSdx4S — Barclay Goodrow (@goodrow_barclay) May 14, 2022

White Sox fans needed it, thanks.

Wishing everyone the best today.



No particular reason, somebody just probably needs it today. — In KEEM We Trust (@KeemWinsAgain) May 13, 2022

Somehow we reached a point in the broadcast where they start showing beat reporters. This series is going great.

When mom busts you eating snacks after dinner pic.twitter.com/1V2tqviwH8 — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) May 14, 2022

Can’t even argue with this one.

Tim Anderson willingly gives away walks just so he can ground out lmfao — Sayom Ghosh-Dastidar Fan Account (@SayomGD) May 14, 2022

Yes Keelin, that WAS a bunny. Can’t get a normal-sized bag in the park ... but rodents are welcome.

Am I high



Was that a bunny — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) May 14, 2022

So we can’t bring a decent size purse but you can bring a rabbit into the stadium??? #makesnosense @jasonbenetti #whitesox #changethegame — Michelle GN (@michgn) May 14, 2022

Just a rabbit, taking in a White Sox game pic.twitter.com/7yDA8IyxmZ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 14, 2022

Don’t worry, the rabbit was the highlight. Tim with another error, and Pito is slumping 0-for-20.

Fans have started the wave out of disgust.

It is raining baseballs?

sending the fans home #RepBX — Samantha⁷ ⚾️ (@xiggy89x) May 14, 2022

Just make the pitch…



The catcher was set up inside and he throws middle/thigh high?#ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/gX5nPdlAYJ — Wendell JikaChikuAri ‍♂️ (@wenhardy) May 14, 2022

The #Yankees have 16 hard hits tonight (95+ mph exit velocity).



Last night, they had 14. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 14, 2022

Anyone see any more rabbits?

By championships he meant Crosstown Classic championships — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 14, 2022

Bring on Dallas!