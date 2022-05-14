Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Yankees 2

The White Sox have really struggled against the Evil Empire — whoops, I mean Yankees. Perhaps Dallas Keuchel is the answer?

You feel that everyone? The wind outside is saying "Dallas."



The biggest stage for the biggest stars.#whitesox #dallaskeuchel #DallyW pic.twitter.com/PnwkzWbyko — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 14, 2022

The Yankees are the Monstars of baseball and you’ll never be able to convince otherwise. pic.twitter.com/pFy3fTaQ31 — Laura (@lakemiwsox) May 14, 2022

Tonight was bobblehead night, so may the odds be in your favor.

Oh y’all want that bobble head huh pic.twitter.com/936xNE7dCp — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) May 14, 2022

It doesn’t really look like Tim Anderson, but I appreciate the sentiment.

The Yankees are in town so the White Sox gave away bobbleheads replicating the walk-off home run he hit against them last season pic.twitter.com/WRGrsKGDYI — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 14, 2022

A special moment for Scarlett and her son Xavier, who beat cancer! Tonight was his first game back.

My boys scoreboard announcement.



So happy for him. Thank you @whitesox for this gift. pic.twitter.com/XcxP6ooZxA — Scarlett Ramírez (@Tigresa_de1810) May 15, 2022

@whitesox

We are so grateful. Your generosity is boundless and we are forever grateful for this amazing experience.



THANK YOU! This is a game Xavier will never forget! #cancersurvivor pic.twitter.com/TnaXngZnI1 — Scarlett Ramírez (@Tigresa_de1810) May 15, 2022

Is ... is Dallas Keuchel good against the Yankees?

Dallas Keuchel is the key to shutting down any elite offense. — Please DFA Dallas (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 14, 2022

The first inning was promising.

This game is already better than expectations. I’ll take 8 more please — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 14, 2022

Luis Robert gets things moving and keeps his streak alive.

Luis Robert you are beautiful — Andrew May Flowers (@A_Lindemulder) May 14, 2022

Robert has hit in 12 straight. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 14, 2022

And Yoán Moncada keeps it going.

107.4 mph exit velocity

424 feet — Jared Wyllys (@jwyllys) May 15, 2022

sex is nice but have you seen moncada hit a homerun? — Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) May 15, 2022

Katie manifested an Abreu hit!

Posting this while we still got the lead and I still got this big ol smile on my face.. now we just need abreu to break outta his slump. Partner in crime to my left refused to me pictured but I swear I have a friend with me for once pic.twitter.com/lwk1nPPB5A — Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) May 15, 2022

Daryl Boston met the new guy on the team.

"Daryl Boston, nice to meet you" after Jose breaks his 0-21 funk pic.twitter.com/etJyI85ZgR — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 15, 2022

Eloy Jiménez remains charming, but still needs to be protected.

Protect Eloy. Actually that’s really hard to do…homie falls UP stairs. https://t.co/f6vGKCGi2m — Future Moncada ✪ (@FutureMoncada) May 15, 2022

Yasmani Grandal ends the inning.

nope — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 15, 2022

Friends!

A quick check-in with Charlotte.

The Yermínator just terminated this ⚾️@ymercedes73 with a solo homer! pic.twitter.com/AnNhNzUobO — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 15, 2022

The Yankees are back up. Booing ensues.

They’re booing Anthony Rizzo for me! — colleen (@colleensullivan) May 15, 2022

Big if true.

DALLAS KEUCHEL IS CURRENTLY SHUTTING YOU OUT @Yankees — Ryan Garcia (In The Lab ) (@RyanGarciaESM) May 15, 2022

Keuchel has been good so far thru four innings, so let’s get more insurance runs and get the bullpen ready. Don’t wait too long, Tony! #WhiteSox — dave sennerud (@dave_sennerud) May 15, 2022

I feel the same way, Tim.

Engel has been here since the start of the rebuild. He’s gotten better every year. Some of his tools are elite. Easily one of my favorite players on this team. — Tim (@timcourtney88) May 15, 2022

Jordan Montgomery has not been great for the Yankees.

Excuse me? Back to back walks? In this economy? — Mike Huckleberry (@HuckFromKansas) May 15, 2022

Keuchel’s command seemed to be fading away in the fifth.

And just as I say that, he walks two in an inning and the ratio strike/ball ratio drops. https://t.co/cmnvV59aOQ — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) May 15, 2022

Keuchel escapes a bases-loaded jam.

5 shutout innings for Dallas Keuchel pic.twitter.com/WyXHDMWB7P — Julian (@Julian4948) May 15, 2022

Slow down, Joe.

Is Keuchel going to win the Cy Young Award? — Joe Resis (@JResis) May 15, 2022

Whoops.

Everyone you are welcome for good Dallas tonight. I made multiple bets of Yankees players hitting home runs. — The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) May 15, 2022

Dallas Keuchel went 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K, 50 of 86 pitches for strikes, with seven swinging strikes.



White Sox will take that effort and hand over a slim lead to the best of their bullpen, as they often have. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 15, 2022

Is Tony actually managing tonight?

Putting Kendall Graveman out there in the 6th seems like the type of move Tony La Russa would never make, I don’t believe it. — Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) May 15, 2022

Same. 2-0 Good Guys with Joe Kelly on the mound.

I can't believe the white sox are still winning right now — carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) May 15, 2022

Are the White Sox going to White Sox again? The Yankees have two on with only one out.

Joe Kelly don't blow another game challenge — Whitest Sox U'Know (She/her) (@god_of_Flannel) May 15, 2022

Now it’s 2-1 with two on and still only one out.

I’ve seen enough of the Joe Kelly experience. #WhiteSox — Melissa (@soxmom72) May 15, 2022

Onto Liam Hendriks! Oh ...

Liam Hendriks’ ERA against the Yankees is 9.95. — janice (@scuriiosa) May 15, 2022

He pulled through for the bottom of the eighth. Three outs to go.

Liam… you beautiful son of a bitch. — Shaun of the Chi Sox (@ShaunoftheCHI) May 15, 2022

It’s no longer looking great for Liam. Two on, no outs.

New closer please — Shannon (@shenaninganns) May 15, 2022

Liam, babe, are you okay? You’re barely touching your strike zone. — jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) May 15, 2022

Tie ball game. Is it fate?

TA walk off on the TA walk off bobblehead night? #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 15, 2022

OK — it wasn’t Tim, but he did score the winning run with help from La Pantera.

WHITE SOX WALK-OFF SZN — Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) May 15, 2022

Hey Yankees, how did that scumbag Aroldis Chapman do?

FINAL: White Sox 3, Yankees 2. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 15, 2022

Goodnight!