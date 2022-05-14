White Sox walk off Yankees, 3-2

The last time the White Sox beat the Yankees, Tim Anderson ended the game with a walk-off blast into an Iowa cornfield.

This time, on Tim Anderson Field of Dreams bobblehead night, he settled for scoring on a walk-off single by Luis Robert. The bobblehead is quite pleased, either way.

Anderson had started the game about the same way. He led off the game with a single (of course), got to second on a Yoán Moncada roller, then scored on a looper that Robert earned by having a 10-pitch at-bat.

Moncada made it 2-0 on the first pitch in the bottom of the third, giving a Jordan Montgomery sinker a 107.2 mph, 424-foot ride to center.

For a long time, that was it, with both teams failing to capitalize on chances — the White Sox would end up 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position (both hits, by Robert), the Yankees 1-for-8.

Most of the heavy lifting for the White Sox was done by Dallas Keuchel, who showed he’s still a Yankees killer (I will modestly not claim credit for inspiring him by using a 2020 photo on the gamethread to remind Keuchel of his good days). He was aided by a beautiful leaping catch by Josh Harrison of a 104 mph Kyle Higashioka liner to lead off the third.

The HOFBP of course left Keuchel in past his sell-by date of 60 or so pitches, which led to the Yankees loading the bases on a single and two straight walks in the fifth, but Anthony Rizzo’s hard grounder was pulled right into the teeth of the shift, to Harrison, to end the threat. Keuchel ended up with five shutout innings on four hits and three walks, along with three K’s, lowering his ERA more than a point, to 5.54.

Kendall Graveman tossed two solid innings, getting a double play to erase the only hit he allowed, which led to Joe Kelly in the eighth. There probably is a perfectly good reason why Rick Hahn wanted to blow $17 million bucks on an injured reliever, but for the second time in three games Kelly kept the reason well hidden, this time giving up three straight hits to cut the lead to 2-1.

Kelly was bailed out by Liam Hendriks coming in to register two whiffs, but then Hendriks blew the save in the ninth, walking Joey Gallo, who went to third on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa single and scored on a Higashioka sac fly, on which Kiner-Falefa TOOTBLANed and got thrown out at third in a double play, to kill off any further scoring.

That set things up for the bottom of the ninth, with Aroldis Chapman on the mound and trying desperately to get a ball somewhere near home plate. With one out, Anderson singled, Moncada walked, and Chapman went 3-and-0 on Robert, very wildly, before managing a strike, then grooving a splitter.

Note that all three Sox runs came off lefties. Also note that José Abreu ended a zip-for-21 streak with a single.

The 3-2 win counts as much as either of the two embarrassing blowouts by the Yankees to start the series and brings the White Sox back to .500. It also makes a series split possible tomorrow, with Michael Kopech opposing Nestor Cortes — who sports a 1.41 ERA but happens to be of the southpaw persuasion. Game time tomorrow is 1:10 p.m. Central, with Jacki Krestel on the game call and Ashley Sanders cracking the Six Pack.