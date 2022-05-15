White Sox Minor League Update: May 14

Besides an awful open from Will Carter, where he walked six batters and allowed both runs on the Knights, Charlotte dominated the game. John Parke was the long man in the game, and had one of his better outings. He lasted five innings and allowed no runs, striking out nine. For the offense, every starter got involved as each batter reached base at least once — including Seby Zavala, who didn’t collect a hit but had three walks on the day. Blake Rutherford had the best day, going 5-for-6 with his fifth homer and stopping a triple short of a cycle.

What a game for Blake Rutherford in Charlotte. 5-6 w/ 3 RBI and a triple shy of the cycle. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/RElVK2qLbg — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 15, 2022

On the opposite spectrum we have the Barons, who got crushed 13-3 as Sean Burke struggled in his Double-A start. Burke was cruising the first time through the order, but ran into trouble in the fourth and allowed three runs. From that point forward, Birmingham pitchers allowed at least one run an inning until the end of the game.

The offense was better than the pitching to an extent, as three runs is nothing to sneeze at but was no way to compete with Biloxi bats. Yoelqui Céspedes and Evan Skoug led the team in hits with two each, but all four of those were singles. Craig Dedelow had the lone big hit and it came in the ninth, his eighth homer of the year.

Another bad loss for the system, as the Dash offense and pitching faltered. Matthew Thompson is back in a slump, with five runs allowed over four innings. He just got hit a lot; the command was fine with one walk, but nine hits allowed is going to lead to a lot of runs. The bullpen clamped down a bit, but again, the offense did not bring the bats to help.

The Dash only came away with six hits, and four of them came from Duke Ellis and Luis Mieses. They had two hits apiece, all singles. The only run came in the ninth, when the game was all but lost. Ellis did add his 14th stolen base of the season, which is pretty remarkable given it is just May 14th.

While not as terrible losses as Birmingham and Winston-Salem, Kannapolis still went down, after blowing the lead in the eighth inning. Brooks Gosswein started the game and did pretty well in his five innings, with two runs and five Ks — all-in-all, pretty good for him. Everhett Hazlewood was the bullpen arm who lost the game, as he allowed three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The offense actually outhit Fredericksburg, but that just makes the loss sting that much more. Wilfred Veras had a great game at the plate, reaching all five times: 4-for-4, with a walk. Wes Kath hit his second homer of the season, though it was his only hit of the day.

Defensive miscue and then Wes Kath comes up and punishes a ball oppo. #Ballers up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/AZx8Vb2Q2U — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 15, 2022

