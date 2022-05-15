 clock menu more-arrow no yes

White Sox Minor League Update: May 15

The farm system goes 2-2 on the day, but all eyes were on Winston-Salem with Oscar Colás back and hitting a home run.

By Darren Black
Tiffany Wintz/South Side Sox

Charlotte bats could not keep up after having two early leads in a bullpen game that did not end well. Brandon Finnegan had a clean first inning so why not bring him back out for a second? Well, Finnegan did not finish the inning and left with three earned runs. It got worse in the later innings, though, with Emilio Vargas combining with Kyle Kubat as the bulk guys. Vargas allowed two runs, and after his third inning turned it over to Lincoln Henzman. If there was going to be a comeback, Henzman’s four runs allowed in the eighth closed that door.

On the offensive side, all five runs came in the first two innings, with the first two off the bat of Carlos Pérez.

The next three also came off of homers. Micker Adolfo tied the game in the second with his third homer of the year, and finished 4-for-4 on the day.

Mark Payton drove in the final two with his two-run shot later in the inning.

Another day, another loss for the Barons, who fell to 13-20 and still worst in the org. The bats were close to silent with just six hits, as Ian Dawkins led the way in that department with two. They did have four walks, so Birmingham did have chances to score, but even that wouldn’t be nearly enough to get to the eight runs they allowed. Lenyn Sosa did not start this game, but came away with a single and a walk in his two plate appearances; Sosa is simply on fire, and even when he subs into a game he cannot be kept off of the bases.

The arms just plain struggled today. Kaleb Roper was scarred in the third and fourth innings for four earned runs. Félix Paulino basically put the game out of reach in the fifth inning with three runs allowed, as he just got hit around, including a two-run homer.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the Dash won, but Oscar Colás is back and hit his third homer of the year. Maybe send him to Birmingham, already?

This homer was one of Colás’ two hits of the day and he will get the headlines (including our own) but Luis Mieses has been really good, and had himself a day as well.

That homer was one of two hits Mieses had, and he tacked on two walks for a complete day at the plate.

In a 5-1 victory, the pitching has to be good, and all three pitchers used were. They just did well in a weird way. The Dash only struck out three batters on the day and walked only two, so it was not a three-true-outcome sort of day for Dash pitching. Chase Solesky got the start and threw five strong innings, allowing the only run. Jesus Valles was the bulk bullpen arm, if you will, with three shutout innings after Solesky left the game.

Down 5-2 at the end of the seventh inning, Kannapolis scored two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to eke out a 6-5 win. Overall the pitching was really good today, as only Angel Acevedo really struggled in getting two outs. He allowed three runs to snatch the lead away from Kannapolis until their final at-bats. Also to note, Bowen Plagge appeared in his first professional game today retired all five batters faced.

Wilfred Veras led the offense and started the late-game rally with a homer in the eighth, his fourth of the year and one of his two hits today. In the ninth, it was some small-ball that tied and then scored the winning run: Logan Glass scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at five and then Misael González hit a sac fly.

Colson Montgomery had himself a day, too, going 3-for-5, with one of those hits a double.

