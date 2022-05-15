 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: Yankees 5, White Sox 1

A recap of the social media activity from Sunday’s loss.

By Joe Resis
On Sunday, the White Sox (16-17) had an opportunity to split the series with the red-hot Yankees (25-9). Early on, there was some disapproval of Tony La Russa’s lineup decisions.

We got to enjoy an uncharacteristically efficient first inning by starting pitcher Michael Kopech.

The second inning was an entirely different story. After retiring the first two hitters, Kopech struggled to find the zone, and he needed 41 pitches to get through the inning.

Still, some remained optimistic after Kopech set the Yankees down in order in the third to keep the deficit at three.

Also, despite the wild second inning, Kopech managed to get through six. Since he did not allow any additional runs, he finished with a quality start. In fact, besides the single and four walks that Kopech issued in the second, nobody reached base against him.

However, as the offense continued to struggle, frustration set in.

The White Sox finally showed some life against Nestor Cortés in the eighth, as all four players who batted for them that inning made sharp contact.

Unfortunately, the other three were hard-hit balls resulted in outs. Then, the situation got worse in the ninth, when Joey Gallo hit a no-doubter against José Ruiz.

That home run was the second of two Yankees hits, but ultimately, that was enough to beat the White Sox.

