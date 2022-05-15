Bird App Recap: Yankees 5, White Sox 1

On Sunday, the White Sox (16-17) had an opportunity to split the series with the red-hot Yankees (25-9). Early on, there was some disapproval of Tony La Russa’s lineup decisions.

The Sox STILL only scored 3 runs yesterday.



Today both of the players that have actually been hitting for power in Moncada and Sheets, are sitting.



Sheets for the 2nd straight game.



Maybe Pollock and Abreu need days off? https://t.co/tmkUbDWb26 — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 15, 2022

Nobody loves punting games more than the White Sux https://t.co/CXB0ezbtPy — The Summer of George (@SumerOfGeorge) May 15, 2022

We got to enjoy an uncharacteristically efficient first inning by starting pitcher Michael Kopech.

Kopech first inning pitches this season:



20, 25, 24, 31, 15, 26, 10 (today) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 15, 2022

The second inning was an entirely different story. After retiring the first two hitters, Kopech struggled to find the zone, and he needed 41 pitches to get through the inning.

A bounced curveball wild pitch makes it 3-0. Ryan Burr is warming. Kopech will hit 50 pitches soon. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 15, 2022

Michael, babe, I’m going to need you to take a deep breath and throw some strikes. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 15, 2022

Kopech completely lost his release. — Matt Hoeppner (@matthoeppner) May 15, 2022

This is hard to watch. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 15, 2022

Still, some remained optimistic after Kopech set the Yankees down in order in the third to keep the deficit at three.

The White Sox should consider winning today.



There is time. pic.twitter.com/Ig2TwmZkcx — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) May 15, 2022

Also, despite the wild second inning, Kopech managed to get through six. Since he did not allow any additional runs, he finished with a quality start. In fact, besides the single and four walks that Kopech issued in the second, nobody reached base against him.

Kopech hasn’t even been that bad today except for the 2nd inning. That one inning was atrocious but he was able to get back on track. Reading the overreactions on Twitter about him today has been fun though. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 15, 2022

Throw out the 2nd inning and the White Sox are taking a perfect game into the 8th. — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) May 15, 2022

However, as the offense continued to struggle, frustration set in.

Impressive recovery by Kopech; I don’t think anybody saw him going six after that second inning. Too bad he’s on the hook for a loss because the offense has given him zero support. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) May 15, 2022

The #WhiteSox never walk and they hit nothing but grounders. Doesn’t seem to be working very well. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) May 15, 2022

The White Sox finally showed some life against Nestor Cortés in the eighth, as all four players who batted for them that inning made sharp contact.

Thank you Adam Engel.

Home run stays fair.

White Sox finally get to Cortes. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 15, 2022

Unfortunately, the other three were hard-hit balls resulted in outs. Then, the situation got worse in the ninth, when Joey Gallo hit a no-doubter against José Ruiz.

Barrel: Joey Gallo (11) [NYY] off Jose Ruiz [CWS]: 109.3 mph, 25 degrees (Home Run - 393 ft) — MLBExitVelocity (@MLBExitVelocity) May 15, 2022

jose ruiz still bad — gd (@KeuchelRBW) May 15, 2022

That home run was the second of two Yankees hits, but ultimately, that was enough to beat the White Sox.

Yankees win 5-1. They finished with two hits. White Sox had four in their third loss in four games in this series. Kopech with a quality start in defeat. Eight game road trip starts Monday in KC. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 15, 2022

Offense has been unreal pic.twitter.com/zK59k2kpRX — Zach (@southsluggers) May 15, 2022

The no walk approach seems to be working really well keep it up guys! — (@BearsGotNext22) May 15, 2022