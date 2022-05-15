Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 5, White Sox 1

The New York Yankees walked and homered their way to victory to take the weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

The Starters

Michael Kopech notched a quality start this afternoon. Through his six innings, Kopech gave up only one hit — and that one sailed just above Tim Anderson’s glove. The four walks plagued Michael in the second inning, forcing in three runs. He did strike out three.

His 91-pitch outing looked like this:

Nestor Cortes had another ace performance this afternoon. Through eight innings of work, Nasty Nestor gave up three hits, one run (Adam Engel’s solo home run in the eighth), and zero walks. He struck out seven.

Cortes’ 99 pitches break down like this:

Pressure Play

With two outs in the second inning, Michael Kopech loaded the bases, and Aaron Hicks drew a 3.13 LI bases-loaded walk for a 1-0 Yankees lead.

Pressure Cooker

Recording zero hits but a critical walk, Aaron Hicks’ 1.26 pLI led the game.

Top Play

Sparking the walk offense for his club, Hicks’ RBI walk recorded a .108 WPA — not the #108ing White Sox fans enjoy.

Top Performer

Nestor Cortes was simply brilliant. Tip of the cap to Nasty Nestor’s .332 WPA day.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Aaron Judge rocketed a ground ball at 108.4 mph for an out in the fifth inning.

Weakest contact: The fifth inning also saw Leury García pop out at 64.3 mph.

Luckiest hit: Luis Robert’s single in the ninth is an out 93% of the time.

Toughest out: Leury García’s second-inning line out exited his bat at 99.6 mph and packed an xBA of .860.

Longest hit: Anthony Rizzo had two deep fly outs this afternoon, and his deepest traveled 393 feet in the sixth inning — but Joey Gallo’s two-run home run in the ninth — only New York’s second hit, pushing home its fourth and fifth runs — traveled 393 feet, too. Ah, baseball stadiums.

Magic Number: 10

This marks the 10th time in MLB history that a team has scored five runs on just two hits.

Note that the Yankees have done this to the White Sox twice now, the first occasion back on June 17, 1908.

