Yankees 5, White Sox 1: Revenge of the Two-Out Walks

Nestor Cortés Jr. came into Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox riding high. His previous start, a 1-0 win against the Texas Rangers, had been the best of his career.

Until today.

Today, the crafty lefthander notched a new personal best. Mixing his pitch speeds and release points, Cortés was able to keep the White Sox offense in a chokehold for eight innings, leading the New York Yankees to a 5-1 win over the hapless White Sox. A tip of the cap is in order; Cortés faced 27 batters without issuing a single walk, allowed only three hits, and struck out eight.



Luis Robert and Adam Engel provided the only highlights of the afternoon for the White Sox. Robert extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a single in the first inning, while Adam Engel provided the only run of the day for the Good Guys, with a two-run home run in the eighth.



The remaining White Sox batters looked downright befuddled. José Abreu, who is straight-up not having a good time, continues to struggle at the plate. In the last seven days, Abreu has slashed a dismal .077/.111/.115, so naturally, manager Tony La Russa put him in the cleanup spot in his Clearinghouse Sunday lineup. Abreu went 0-for-4 this afternoon, striking out twice. La Russa also chose to interrupt the triumphant return of Yoán Moncada, who is slashing .286/.571/.946 through his first games of the year, by giving him the day off.

White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech had a bizarre outing. Kopech’s line might not seem like much to be concerned with on paper, given his quality start of six innings, three earned and three Ks.



But the box score doesn’t tell you the whole story. All of the damage that Kopech allowed came in one inning. Kopech relied heavily on his fastball, which might have been OK, except that his velocity was noticeably decreased. He struggled to find the plate with any of his pitches and issued four walks to Yankees hitters, allowing three runs to score: two of them were walked in, and a third scored on a wild pitch — all with two outs in the second inning. To his credit, Kopech rebounded nicely, retiring the next 13 Yankees he faced.

Ryan Burr and Reynaldo López each pitched a scoreless frame, but trouble came again in the ninth inning. After José Ruiz issued yet another two-out walk, Joey Gallo connected for a two-run bomb that proved the be the final nail in the South Siders’ coffin.

There weren’t many scorebook highlights to speak of - just one.