Bird App Recap: White Sox split doubleheader

Can someone unplug and plug-in the offense?

By Kristina Airdo
The White Sox kicked off the first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, coming off of an extra-inning win on Monday thanks to a Luis Robert moonshot. Surely the lineups today will set us up to win, right? At least we will have a shot.

The bats did not get going for several innings, and overall today the team went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position ... and it showed.

Dylan Cease was absolutely dealing today, and we are totally here for it.

OK, fine, Cease got bailed out ONE time.

And MVPito is starting to get hot, driving in two key runs to extend the lead — pray for the league.

He is still the most fun player in baseball, by the way... and a speed demon.

Cease ended up with a fantastic start, going 5 13 scoreless innings. Of course Tony didn’t let him go the full six, though. And apparently his name is The Conductor.

Joey Kelly struggled in the seventh — but the Royals struggled more.

Liam Hendriks closed out the ninth, and the Good Guys took the opener!

Let’s hear it one more time for our Strikeout King, shall we??

Time for the nightcap! Davis Martin is on the mound for the South Siders, making his big league debut. For the most part, there were positive reviews from fans.

Both offenses were fairly nonexistent. José was clearly getting bored in the dugout.

And so were we.

Davis Martin with a quality first big league start!

Book it.

The offense woke up briefly in the eighth, but a questionable send of Josh Harrison killed the rally and keeping the score at 2-1 in Kansas City’s favor.

Anyways, the White Sox split the doubleheader with the Royals. We’ll be back tomorrow for Game 4.

