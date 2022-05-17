Bird App Recap: White Sox split doubleheader

The White Sox kicked off the first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, coming off of an extra-inning win on Monday thanks to a Luis Robert moonshot. Surely the lineups today will set us up to win, right? At least we will have a shot.

La Russa said Anderson, Robert not in lineup tonight. Garcia will play SS. Pollock, Harrison playing both games, Abreu DHing and Grandal catching tonight.



"I think we have two good lineups," TLR said. "We have a shot to win both if we pitch good." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 17, 2022

The #WhiteSox lineup currently consists of two guys hitting over .300 and seven guys hitting .225 or (well) below — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 17, 2022

The bats did not get going for several innings, and overall today the team went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position ... and it showed.

Timely hitting doesn’t exist with this ball club — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 17, 2022

Dylan Cease was absolutely dealing today, and we are totally here for it.

He is Him. https://t.co/s3UId6T10J — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 17, 2022

Most starts with 8 strikeouts this season:

7 Dylan Cease (8 K today)

5 Kevin Gausman

5 Carlos Rodón — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 17, 2022

OK, fine, Cease got bailed out ONE time.

why tf did he try to score on this pic.twitter.com/As4VnUKou2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2022

And MVPito is starting to get hot, driving in two key runs to extend the lead — pray for the league.

Abreu is so back — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 17, 2022

Everyone on here saying Jose Abreu was washed should be forced to deactivate their accounts for a week. — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) May 17, 2022

He is still the most fun player in baseball, by the way... and a speed demon.

Abreu just sprinted across the field and beat Tim Anderson into the dugout. Talk about a guy having fun playing baseball. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 17, 2022

Cease ended up with a fantastic start, going 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings. Of course Tony didn’t let him go the full six, though. And apparently his name is The Conductor.

“We have a ton of games coming up with no off days guys need rest.”



Pulls Cease at 5 2/3 in a DH…yes this makes sense. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 17, 2022

Dylan “the conductor” Cease pic.twitter.com/x8p7gXgZXW — Al Says: its Cueto time (@baseball_gal_al) May 17, 2022

Joey Kelly struggled in the seventh — but the Royals struggled more.

ROYALS COULDNT SCORE WITH THE BASES LOADED AND NO OUTS LMFAOOOOOO — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 17, 2022

Liam Hendriks closed out the ninth, and the Good Guys took the opener!

The White Sox have scored exactly 3 runs in a game 11 times this year, and they’re 9-2 in those games — Noah Phalen (@Noahs_ark_2x2) May 17, 2022

Let’s hear it one more time for our Strikeout King, shall we??

Dylan Cease leads MLB in strikeouts (67) and K/9 (13.81).



The #WhiteSox needed him to take a step forward in 2022, and not only has he been their best pitcher 8 turns through the rotation, he's been one of the best in MLB. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) May 17, 2022

Time for the nightcap! Davis Martin is on the mound for the South Siders, making his big league debut. For the most part, there were positive reviews from fans.

Early pros/cons on Davis Martin:



Pro: Not afraid, attacks hitters, throws multiple pitches for strikes



Con: In need of a put-away pitch — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 17, 2022

I admit that I had never heard of Davis Martin before today, but his little mound strut after these Ks have me absolutely losing my mind. https://t.co/weGbiheF3Q — janice (@scuriiosa) May 18, 2022

Both offenses were fairly nonexistent. José was clearly getting bored in the dugout.

Jose Abreu is not playing in game two, other than with our camera. pic.twitter.com/zUomw2x3gL — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) May 18, 2022

And so were we.

This game is going to put me to sleep. White Sox offense please do something. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 18, 2022

Is this game boring? Not the broadcast, the White Sox vs Royals game? — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 18, 2022

Davis Martin with a quality first big league start!

Most strikeouts in MLB debut

White Sox history



9 Bob Weiland, 9-30-1928

8 Charlie Leesman, 8-9-2013 (g2)

8 Ravelo Manzanillo, 9-25-1988

7 DAVIS MARTIN tonight (g2)

7 Dane Dunning 8-19-2020

7 Clayton Richard 7-23-2008

7 Gerry Janeski 4-10-1970 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 18, 2022

Book it.

Davis Martin is your game 2 starter of the World Series behind Cueto. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 18, 2022

The offense woke up briefly in the eighth, but a questionable send of Josh Harrison killed the rally and keeping the score at 2-1 in Kansas City’s favor.

screaming at my television rn. — (@likedemolition) May 18, 2022

A check-swing roller to second by Engel plated Sox' first run and moved Harrison, the tying run, to second with two out. Moncada singled to left but Benintendi throws out Harrison at home, preserving KC's lead.



Benintendi got ball as Harrison was rounding third.



2-1 Royals M8 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 18, 2022

White Sox baserunners have made 8 outs at home plate this season which leads the MLB.



(Does not include force outs) — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) May 18, 2022

Anyways, the White Sox split the doubleheader with the Royals. We’ll be back tomorrow for Game 4.