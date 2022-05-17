Bird App Recap: White Sox split doubleheader

The White Sox kicked off the first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, coming off of an extra-inning win on Monday thanks to a Luis Robert moonshot. Surely the lineups today will set us up to win, right? At least we will have a shot.
La Russa said Anderson, Robert not in lineup tonight. Garcia will play SS. Pollock, Harrison playing both games, Abreu DHing and Grandal catching tonight.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 17, 2022
"I think we have two good lineups," TLR said. "We have a shot to win both if we pitch good."
The #WhiteSox lineup currently consists of two guys hitting over .300 and seven guys hitting .225 or (well) below— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 17, 2022
The bats did not get going for several innings, and overall today the team went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position ... and it showed.
Timely hitting doesn’t exist with this ball club— Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 17, 2022
Dylan Cease was absolutely dealing today, and we are totally here for it.
He is Him. https://t.co/s3UId6T10J— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 17, 2022
Most starts with 8 strikeouts this season:— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 17, 2022
7 Dylan Cease (8 K today)
5 Kevin Gausman
5 Carlos Rodón
OK, fine, Cease got bailed out ONE time.
why tf did he try to score on this pic.twitter.com/As4VnUKou2— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2022
And MVPito is starting to get hot, driving in two key runs to extend the lead — pray for the league.
Abreu is so back— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 17, 2022
Everyone on here saying Jose Abreu was washed should be forced to deactivate their accounts for a week.— Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) May 17, 2022
He is still the most fun player in baseball, by the way... and a speed demon.
Abreu just sprinted across the field and beat Tim Anderson into the dugout. Talk about a guy having fun playing baseball.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 17, 2022
Cease ended up with a fantastic start, going 5 1⁄3 scoreless innings. Of course Tony didn’t let him go the full six, though. And apparently his name is The Conductor.
“We have a ton of games coming up with no off days guys need rest.”— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 17, 2022
Pulls Cease at 5 2/3 in a DH…yes this makes sense.
Dylan “the conductor” Cease pic.twitter.com/x8p7gXgZXW— Al Says: its Cueto time (@baseball_gal_al) May 17, 2022
Joey Kelly struggled in the seventh — but the Royals struggled more.
ROYALS COULDNT SCORE WITH THE BASES LOADED AND NO OUTS LMFAOOOOOO— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 17, 2022
Liam Hendriks closed out the ninth, and the Good Guys took the opener!
The White Sox have scored exactly 3 runs in a game 11 times this year, and they’re 9-2 in those games— Noah Phalen (@Noahs_ark_2x2) May 17, 2022
Let’s hear it one more time for our Strikeout King, shall we??
Dylan Cease leads MLB in strikeouts (67) and K/9 (13.81).— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) May 17, 2022
The #WhiteSox needed him to take a step forward in 2022, and not only has he been their best pitcher 8 turns through the rotation, he's been one of the best in MLB.
Time for the nightcap! Davis Martin is on the mound for the South Siders, making his big league debut. For the most part, there were positive reviews from fans.
Early pros/cons on Davis Martin:— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 17, 2022
Pro: Not afraid, attacks hitters, throws multiple pitches for strikes
Con: In need of a put-away pitch
I admit that I had never heard of Davis Martin before today, but his little mound strut after these Ks have me absolutely losing my mind. https://t.co/weGbiheF3Q— janice (@scuriiosa) May 18, 2022
Both offenses were fairly nonexistent. José was clearly getting bored in the dugout.
Jose Abreu is not playing in game two, other than with our camera. pic.twitter.com/zUomw2x3gL— Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) May 18, 2022
And so were we.
This game is going to put me to sleep. White Sox offense please do something.— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 18, 2022
Is this game boring? Not the broadcast, the White Sox vs Royals game?— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 18, 2022
Davis Martin with a quality first big league start!
Most strikeouts in MLB debut— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 18, 2022
White Sox history
9 Bob Weiland, 9-30-1928
8 Charlie Leesman, 8-9-2013 (g2)
8 Ravelo Manzanillo, 9-25-1988
7 DAVIS MARTIN tonight (g2)
7 Dane Dunning 8-19-2020
7 Clayton Richard 7-23-2008
7 Gerry Janeski 4-10-1970
Davis Martin, 97mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/qoxNhtypkU— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 18, 2022
Book it.
Davis Martin is your game 2 starter of the World Series behind Cueto.— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 18, 2022
The offense woke up briefly in the eighth, but a questionable send of Josh Harrison killed the rally and keeping the score at 2-1 in Kansas City’s favor.
screaming at my television rn.— (@likedemolition) May 18, 2022
A check-swing roller to second by Engel plated Sox' first run and moved Harrison, the tying run, to second with two out. Moncada singled to left but Benintendi throws out Harrison at home, preserving KC's lead.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 18, 2022
Benintendi got ball as Harrison was rounding third.
2-1 Royals M8
White Sox baserunners have made 8 outs at home plate this season which leads the MLB.— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) May 18, 2022
(Does not include force outs)
Anyways, the White Sox split the doubleheader with the Royals. We’ll be back tomorrow for Game 4.
That Davis Martin kid deserved a lot better. #WhiteSox #ChangeTheGame ⚾ https://t.co/1GYPmoQDXi— Jason J. Connor (@JasonConnor612) May 18, 2022
