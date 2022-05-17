 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals (nightcap)

Davis Martin is set to make his MLB debut in Kansas City

By Joe Resis
MLB: Game One-Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
Keeping it rolling: Josh Harrison and the White Sox are already back in action after a strong performance against the Royals this afternoon.
The White Sox (18-17) are looking to sweep the doubleheader in Kansas City against the Royals (12-22).

Davis Martin, 25, will start on the mound for the White Sox. Martin has pitched 36 innings in the South Siders’ farm system this season (24 with Double-A Birmingham and 12 with Triple-A Charlotte). In those 36 innings, Martin has a 2.50 ERA and a 0.917 WHIP. Davis, a right-handed pitcher, was drafted in the 14th round in the 2018 draft by the White Sox. This will be his MLB debut.

Brady Singer, another right-handed pitcher aged 25, will start for the Royals. The Royals drafted Singer 18th overall in 2018, and Singer made his MLB debut in 2020. Through five and two-thirds innings this season, Singer has a 6.35 ERA, a 3.39 xERA, and a 4.34 FIP, rendering him a 0.0-fWAR pitcher early on. Last year, Singer pitched 128 13 innings and accumulated 2.0 fWAR (4.91 ERA, 4.54 xERA, 4.04 FIP). Singer has pitched 26 innings against the White Sox in his career, and he has a 3.46 ERA against them.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.

