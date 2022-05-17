Gamethread: White Sox at Royals (nightcap)

The White Sox (18-17) are looking to sweep the doubleheader in Kansas City against the Royals (12-22).

Davis Martin, 25, will start on the mound for the White Sox. Martin has pitched 36 innings in the South Siders’ farm system this season (24 with Double-A Birmingham and 12 with Triple-A Charlotte). In those 36 innings, Martin has a 2.50 ERA and a 0.917 WHIP. Davis, a right-handed pitcher, was drafted in the 14th round in the 2018 draft by the White Sox. This will be his MLB debut.

Brady Singer, another right-handed pitcher aged 25, will start for the Royals. The Royals drafted Singer 18th overall in 2018, and Singer made his MLB debut in 2020. Through five and two-thirds innings this season, Singer has a 6.35 ERA, a 3.39 xERA, and a 4.34 FIP, rendering him a 0.0-fWAR pitcher early on. Last year, Singer pitched 128 1⁄ 3 innings and accumulated 2.0 fWAR (4.91 ERA, 4.54 xERA, 4.04 FIP). Singer has pitched 26 innings against the White Sox in his career, and he has a 3.46 ERA against them.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Here's how we will line up behind Brady Singer for Game 2 of our doubleheader.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/y0JeXSTyby — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 17, 2022

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.