Royals 2, White Sox 1: Offense spoils Davis Martin’s debut

Despite a great MLB debut by starting pitcher Davis Martin, the White Sox (18-18) lost the second game of the the doubleheader against the Royals (13-22).

As Lance Lynn made a guest appearance in the broadcast booth as he recovers from his injury, Martin made his first major league appearance on the mound. It was a night to remember for multiple reasons, as Martin showed excellent command against Kansas City’s lineup. Martin pitched five innings, and the Royals only scored one run against him. That was in the bottom of the second, when Emmanuel Rivera and Michael A. Taylor doubled, though neither hit the ball particularly hard (83.7 and 89.6 mph exit velocities). Besides those two doubles, Martin only allowed three hits, all of which were singles, and one of those did not reach the outfield. Martin struck out seven while only issuing one walk.

Despite Martin’s excellent debut, the White Sox left him on hook for the loss. As strong as Martin was on the mound, Royals starter Brady Singer was even better. The White Sox only managed to put a runner in scoring position twice against Singer. That was when the White Sox hit two singles in both the first and fifth innings.

However, even when the White Sox had scoring opportunities, they could not solve Singer. They only had two plate appearances with runners in scoring position against Singer. Those ended in a fly out by Gavin Sheets in the first and a double play grounder by Josh Harrison in the fifth. Singer lasted seven innings, and the White Sox went down in order in the other five of those innings.

Tanner Banks took over on the mound for the White Sox in the sixth. His appearance got off to a great start, as Banks struck out Kyle Isbel and got Rivera to fly out to open the inning. But, with two outs and nobody on base, Banks threw a slider that caught too much of the plate to MJ Melendez. Melendez took advantage of the mistake and launched his first major league home run to extend the Royals’ lead to two.

Still trailing by a score of 2-0, the White Sox offense showed some life in the eighth against Collin Snider. With one out, AJ Pollock started the rally with a double that left the bat at 107.1 mph. Josh Harrison followed with a single that put runners on the corners. Then, Adam Engel hit a soft grounder to second base. The Royals only managed to retire Engel at first, as Pollock scored, and Harrison advanced to second.

So, it was up to Yoán Moncada, who stepped up to the plate with two outs and a runner on second, trailing by a run. With the count 0-1, Moncada hit a 97.5 mph sinker to left field for a single. Right away, it appeared to be a close call with regards to sending Harrison home. Joe McEwing rolled the dice and gave him the “send” sign, and ultimately, it did not pay off. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi got to Moncada’s single quickly and made a nice throw to the plate, and Harrison could not avoid the tag.

Reliever Kyle Crick and the White Sox worked around a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth to keep the deficit at one. However, Moncada’s single was the last decent opportunity the White Sox had to tie the game, as Josh Staumont shut them down in the ninth.

The White Sox will be back in action against the Royals tomorrow, and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Central. Lucas Giolito is set to make his return, while Zack Greinke is the Royals’ probable starting pitcher. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will have the television coverage, while WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. We will see you then.