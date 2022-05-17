Six Pack of Stats: Royals 2, White Sox 1 (nightcap)

Fresh off a win this afternoon, the White Sox were unable to get the sweep and settled for a split. The offense was nearly nonexistent, with some of Chicago’s key hitters sitting this game out. Brady Singer’s stunning performance overshadowed Davis Martin’s incredible MLB debut in a close game.

The Starters

Davis Martin’s debut was certainly one to be proud of. Martin made it through five innings and only gave up one run, racking up seven strikeouts. Unfortunately, the White Sox offense couldn’t string together enough hits for the young pitcher, despite Martin deserving the win.

Martin’s 91-pitch outing looked like this:

Brady Singer shut the White Sox out in six innings. Despite mixed results in his early career, Singer always tears the White Sox offense down: Prior to tonight’s game, Singer had pitched 13 2⁄ 3 innings against the White Sox and only allowed two runs. Tonight, Singer reached a career high in strikeouts with nine.

Singer’s 93-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Collin Snider put himself in a little trouble when AJ Pollock scored on Adam Engel’s ground out. At the time, there was only one out, with Josh Harrison now on second base. Snider’s LI was 3.41.

Pressure Cooker

Collin Snider faced the most pressure, with one earned run already in and more runners in scoring position. Lucky for Snider, Super Joe sent Josh Harrison into the crossfire, and Harrison was out at the plate. Snider’s pLI was 2.13.

Top Play

MJ Melendez helped put the Royals on top with his home run in the sixth inning. The WPA for him after the home run was .120.

Top Performer

Brady Singer kept the White Sox scoreless through seven innings, handing the Royals bullpen a win wrapped with a bow. Singer’s WPA was .426.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Luis Robert’s first inning single came flying off of the bat at 111.7 mph.

Weakest contact: AJ Pollock’s fifth inning single was gently whiffed at 81.0 mph.

Luckiest hit: Andrew Benintendi’s fifth inning single of Martin only had an xBA of .160.

Toughest out: MJ Melendez put a charge into the ball in the fourth inning, but lined out. His xBA was .790.

Longest hit: MJ Melendez was able to redeem himself while earning his first home run. The ball traveled 425 feet.

Magic Number: 1

Congrats to Davis Martin for a great MLB debut, and even making it to Pitching Ninja! Sorry the offense was so bad for you.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

