White Sox Minor League Update: May 17

Bad offense burns the Knights in their 4-1 loss. Danny Mendick provided the only spark with his first homer since his demotion to Triple-A.

Welcome back, Danny! @dmendick01 with a solo homer in the 8th inning! pic.twitter.com/YVyUGdjhcP — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 18, 2022

That homer was one of just four hits for Charlotte. Micker Adolfo had one of those four, a double, but he obviously did not come around to score.

On the pitching side, it was a kind of bullpen day, but two pitchers really combined for a start. Brody Koerner took the first four innings and allowed two runs, while JB Olson took the next three with no runs allowed. The only pitcher to do especially poorly was Jhan Mariñez, who allowed two runs in eighth inning.

KNIGHTS NOTE: Wes Benjamin, who had been in the Knights rotation all season, left the White Sox organization to sign with a team in Korea.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? JB Olson: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Danny Mendick: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% JB Olson: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Danny Mendick: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Jhan Mariñez: 1 IP. 2 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Seby Zavala: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Jhan Mariñez: 1 IP. 2 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Seby Zavala: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Another day and another WOW type of game from Lenyn Sosa. This time, to get his OPS back better than 1.000, he hits two homers for three RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa with an absolute . 2nd of the game and the 8th of the year. Jose Rodriguez (1B/SB) comes in to score. #Barons tied up at 4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/guZpKEbUJO — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 18, 2022

LENYN SOSA GOES YARD! That’s now 7 home runs on the season from the No. 21 White Sox prospect



Birmingham trails Rocket City 4-1 in the top of the 5th. pic.twitter.com/iKu1cig4ZR — Caleb Probst (@caleb_probst) May 18, 2022

He has had an amazing year at the plate so far from all angles. The plate discipline has greatly improved and that has led to a power surge nobody expected.

Besides Sosa, Craig Dedelow and Tyler Neslony hit homers themselves, so it was more or less homer or bust for run-scoring today. They had zero walks compared to 11 strikeouts, so maybe a couple more base runners would have put them on top, with all the homers.

Scott Blewett started today, with six innings and four runs, so it was an OK day for him. He actually left the game with the 5-4 lead, so he did his job in the grand scheme of things. Theo Denlinger actually blew it in the eighth inning, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Alex Destino: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Theo Denlinger: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Alex Destino: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Theo Denlinger: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Well, well, well, not a half-bad start from Andrew Dalquist leads to a 9-1 win. The ERA from the game looks great, and just two hits allowed is fantastic, too. The bad thing, four walks, indicates he still is not controlling his stuff really well.

After Dalquist was lifted after five innings, the bullpen put the game away with four shutout frames and just two hits allowed. It was a great pitching performance overall.

On offense, Duke Ellis had a very fun day.

Duke Ellis punishes this ball 438’! The speed, the power, the defense? #Dash up 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/PoFqCx6rPO — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 18, 2022

That was Ellis’ third homer of the year, but he also stole his 15th base, so he just had a grand time. Luis Mieses had two hits, to round out the multi-hit performances. In total, eight of the nine in the Dash lineup had a hit, so it was a pretty complete win.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Drew Dalquist: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 5 K

Duke Ellis: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 SB vote view results 0% Drew Dalquist: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Duke Ellis: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 SB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis had two very early leads but gave it away each time, and eventually the offense could not keep up in the 10-6 loss. With 10 runs allowed, you can blame this loss on the pitching pretty easily. Noah Owen started the game but really struggled with command, with three walks in the first inning leading to one run allowed. Chase Plymell took over after the first and didn’t walk anybody, but allowed three runs, including two in the second that tied the game up for the final time. The pen would continue to be bad, as they allowed five more runs the next five innings.

On the offensive side, six runs off of nine hits and four walks is pretty good. Colson Montgomery led the team in OBP, with two hits and two walks. Wilfred Veras had two hits as well, and had the only extra-base hit on the day. To note here, Benyamín Bailey returned for his first game since April 14, and had a single.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilfred Veras: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K

Colson Montgomery: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 BB, 1 Error

James Beard: 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Wilfred Veras: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 BB, 1 Error (0 votes)

0% James Beard: 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now