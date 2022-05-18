South Side Sox on the Farm Podcast 27 — The Davis Martin debut

After an extended hiatus — Brett Ballantini was unavoidably detained from minors talk — he and Darren Black hook up for a truly terrific Farm edition, featuring some stellar analysis from the latter and more awkward jokes from the former:

Darren dismantles Brett’s theory that Davis Martin in the bigs is simply another product of Tony La Russa’s stubbornness

Given Martin’s stellar debut, what are his prospects going forward, overall and on the Stiever-o-Meter?

Seriously, are the Johnny Cueto and Martin debuts a true achievement given the mid-AAA offense that Kansas City brings to the diamond?

Is it time to panic over José Rodríguez, or is his hitting the wall something he can bounce right back off of?

Darren explains why Oscar Colás isn’t yet in Birmingham, and it has nothing to do with his play on the field

Analyzing where Colás stands vis-a-vis 2023 on the South Side vs. Yoelqui Céspedes, who a month or two ago was the no-brainer pick for the Opening Day outfield

Has any of the young arms trio in A-ball (Matthew Thompson, Drew Dalquist, Jared Kelley) distinguished themselves — and is it time to severely adjust expectations on any?

For the first time this season, ink in back-to-back weeks On the Farm; see ya early next week for No. 28, folks

