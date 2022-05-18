Bird App Recap: Royals 6, White Sox 2

Another day in Misery, I mean Kansas City. Here are a few updates you might have missed.
Prior to tonight’s game at Kansas City, the #WhiteSox reinstated right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito from the COVID-19 related injured list, optioned right-hander Davis Martin to Class AAA Charlotte and transferred right-hander Lance Lynn to the 60-day injured list.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 18, 2022
Let’s see how Tony La Russa puts the lineup together.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Kansas City!— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 18, 2022
Do you prefer La Russa’s lineup or Celeste’s?
How does my lineup compare to Tony's? pic.twitter.com/LmHjnGs2U9— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 18, 2022
No surprises here. Grandpa Greinke is always good against the White Sox.
9 pitch first. This is why the offense struggles. https://t.co/KKb6YHHP64— The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) May 19, 2022
OK, TA!
We see you @TimAnderson7!!! pic.twitter.com/CzxalYXKof— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 19, 2022
And what did Gordon have to say, you ask?
"Nobody else makes this play. Very few major league shortstops make this play." - Gordon Beckham— uᴉsʇlǝ⅄ sᴉɹoq ↙️ (@kthomson99) May 19, 2022
Lucas Giolito did not have the ideal first inning, but managed to escape the jam he put himself in.
Giolito strikes out Melendez on a 3-2 pitch to strand the bases loaded. 23 pitch first— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 19, 2022
The new “load” conversation is happening tonight.
Oh lord. Gordo gonna have a day with Greinke’s grunting— Al Asks: Can I Get a Little Offense? (@baseball_gal_al) May 19, 2022
Leury “Legend” García bats the first run in.
a $5.5m rbi machine— sean anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) May 19, 2022
How are we feeling about Gordo, friends?
Steve can’t take these extended periods of time off— Jennifer S (@JenStojanovich) May 19, 2022
Giolito is still not doing so hot in the second inning as the Royals tie the game. Pitch count:
Giolito has been pitching this inning since 1974— Bayek of Sowa (@SowaTheArrogant) May 19, 2022
At least there is some back-up for Giolito.
TA’s defense: pic.twitter.com/63rYA8rOJY— Courtney (@Courtney2688) May 19, 2022
His offense is just as good tonight.
Tim Anderson gets a lot of hits.— (((EugeneFreedman))) (@EugeneFreedman) May 19, 2022
Whoops, now it’s 2-1 bad guys, as Bobby Witt Jr. sends one over the wall.
Are we back to this part of the game? pic.twitter.com/FYerSFRVcM— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 19, 2022
Reynaldo López is warming as Lucas Giolito hits the 80-pitch mark in the fourth inning. He’s looked a bit sharper of late, but still, 80 pitches.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 19, 2022
Make it happen, MLB.
I think at this point of the season, White Sox walks should be worth two bases. @MLB, let's make this happen.— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 19, 2022
Andrew Vaughn with the setup for Anderson. Adam Engel gets home. Tied, 2-2.
Double lead off hitters!— Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) May 19, 2022
Tim is the best player on the field tonight. https://t.co/UPRZX6skd1— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 19, 2022
Now I’m really waiting for the postgame show.
Can @OzzieGuillen please rip on the rest of the team so they can start doing something— Señor Sox (@SenorSox) May 19, 2022
TA isn’t the only one having a good game, so Leury can be spared.
Bases loaded for Vaughn. Guess what happened next?
It’s the last day on earth, a few white sox fans gather round the ruins of the G Rate, one of them says “it’s ok, the offense will get hot soon”— Load Sox Talk (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 19, 2022
Suddenly, 4-2 bad guys.
I have turned off the baseball— carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) May 19, 2022
I think I'm going to pick up watching soccer— Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) May 19, 2022
#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Gs9lGHypLu— Roxy (@Roxy__Virginia) May 19, 2022
AJ Pollock did something.
Wow, an extra base hit. Remember where you were. #WhiteSox— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 19, 2022
Alas, Pollock was stranded.
10 hits and just 2 runs pathetic— Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) May 19, 2022
Colleen is just trying to help. Or convert. Honestly, not sure.
Mets have a 7-run lead on the Cardinals at the top of the ninth, in case someone wants a fun team.— colleen (@colleensullivan) May 19, 2022
It’s now 6-2 bad guys.
White Sox trading who at the deadline?????— little coffee mug (@scorebookpencil) May 19, 2022
Herb with the terrible news.
That’s the 28th error by the #WhiteSox this season. Only the Diamondbacks, Rockies and Nationals have more— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 19, 2022
And Julie with the truth.
At this point, for the Sox to come back enough to not embarrass themselves, they are going to have to play VERY good ball for the rest of the year to compensate for this start, and they're going to have to start doing it soon, something they do not appear to be primed for.— Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) May 19, 2022
Ball-game.
Dear White Sox,— Jimmy V MDG (@moderndaygrswld) May 19, 2022
I hate your stinking guts. You make me vomit. You're scum between my toes!
Love, Alfalfa.
Please.
Pour one out for every writer/podcaster/etc, from professional to amateur, who has to cover this team.— jacki (@zombie_jacki) May 19, 2022
Steve Stone: “enjoy the ride!”— Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) May 19, 2022
The ride: pic.twitter.com/o313RcLVFF
