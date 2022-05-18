Royals 6, White Sox 2: Offensive woes continue

The Chicago White Sox (18-19) fell to the woeful fourth place Kansas City Royals (14-22) yet again, 6-2. The only way to really describe this team right now is frustrating. The talent is there, yet the energy and offense seems to be missing day after day.

Let’s start with some of the positive highlights of the game, starting in the first inning.

Tim Anderson and José Abreu were able to connect to make an outstanding defensive play in the bottom of the first inning.

In his first game back from being on the COVID-19 related injury list, Lucas Giolito got off to a shaky start, loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning, but was able to use his changeup to escape the inning unscathed and strike out MJ Melendez.

Abreu led off the top of the second inning against Zack Greinke with a double, as he looks to be escaping his offensive slump. Hey, at least someone is. He was driven in by Leury García (who must have heard my subtle sarcasm earlier) with two outs to give the South Siders the early 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last for long, as Whit Merrifield tied the game up with a single to center that scored Nicky Lopez in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Witt Jr. broke the tie in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to center field, which was followed by Giolito striking out the side.

The White Sox continued to have a solid defensive game as Yasmani Grandal caught Nicky Lopez stealing, featuring a great tag from Anderson.

Zack Greinke got into some trouble in the top of the fifth, as he allowed a one-out walk to Adam Engel and single to Andrew Vaughn to put runners on the corner. TA was able to deliver and tie the game with a single to right field.

Greinke was replaced by Collin Snider in the top of the sixth with two outs, after allowing singles to Grandal and García. Engel continued the single train, to load the bases with two outs, but Vaughn was unable to produce to keep the game tied. Something about this team and being unable to score with the bases loaded ...

Reynaldo López started off the bottom of the inning, as Giolito exited with two runs on his tab. He settled down and fought through a lot of traffic to notch seven strikeouts through five innings.

After a single by Melendez, Engel dove and missed a ball in right field, scoring him from first and gifting Emmanuel Rivera a triple. A sacrifice fly by Kyle Isbel extended the lead to 4-2. The Royals extended their lead further in the bottom of the eighth inning with Ryan Burr on the mound, as Melendez hit a two-run home run and putting the game essentially out of reach for this White Sox offense. A 1-2-3 inning by closer Scott Barlow in the top of the ninth inning secured the win.

Overall, the main thing that fans want to see is that one exciting game that changes Chicago’s moribund dynamic. Whether it be a clutch moment, a blowout win that includes plenty of offense and home runs, or just anything to get the energy up and turn things around. The talent IS there. All we can do is hope that game is coming soon. Winning the game and taking the series tomorrow would be a great start.

The teams will play the fifth game against each other tomorrow afternoon as Vince Velasquez and Carlos Hernández take the mound. (I mean, Hernández has an ERA worse than 9.00, so hopefully we can get SOMETHING going). Game time will be at 1:10 p.m. CT. Until then, everyone try and enjoy the rest of their Wednesday night, and get ready for some afternoon baseball tomorrow.