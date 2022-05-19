Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Royals 4

As much as a team could need to win a game in May, the Chicago White Sox needed to win this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.
Some fans were hopeful.
I look to you— Luis Robert’s Butt Cheeks (@CheesySox) May 19, 2022
My sweet father Vince
To plug the leak
The royals lineup, please mince
Gordon keeps telling me
I need to hold my load
But if we don’t win this game
My will to live will explode
Sox by a million ❤️ ❤️
Go Sox!
Some were stern.
At some point, someone has to do something to wake this team up. Someone needs to be held accountable, even if they aren't necessarily the one to blame.— Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) May 19, 2022
This team looks lifeless and complacent. They need a shake up.
Some longed for simpler times.
Me thinking about the good ole days when WST would just meme other teams fanbases to death after the White Sox destroyed someone: pic.twitter.com/iYdyqKJoI5— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) May 19, 2022
And some wrestled with the complexity of loving something terrible.
You see, it’s actually a lot of fun to cheer on a team you hate pic.twitter.com/bu7Mkl6NyE— Jack (@WhiteSox_Jack) May 19, 2022
The game didn’t start great. The Royals jumped out to an early lead against Vince Velasquez, and Sox fans flocked to Twitter for their usual sackcloth-and-ash routine.
Why am I watching this game? Why can't I learn to love myself?— Rudy - (@CoveysBurner) May 19, 2022
Dear AJ Pollock— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) May 19, 2022
Quit being a boob.
Jeff
Gavin sheets is such booty it’s unreal— Cary (@ThatbasebaIIfan) May 19, 2022
Mood pic.twitter.com/bk79FoIFdP— Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) May 19, 2022
Slowly but surely, the White Sox offense began to show some signs of life.
Are we, dare I say…..hitting?— Nick (@FW_IN_SoxFan) May 19, 2022
And — perhaps more surprisingly — patience.
Two walks in one inning?!!?! pic.twitter.com/ocFuFXs1hZ— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) May 19, 2022
2022 WSX OFFENSE REMEMBERING WHAT A WALK IS… pic.twitter.com/vb1cF83nlC— ⚫️ WSXEMAN ⑦ ⚪️ (@WSXEMAN) May 19, 2022
Finally, the White Sox finally broke it open, with two players in particular making huge contributions.
The White Sox offense seems to mostly be, “Tim Anderson, sometimes Luis Robert, and maybe somebody else will show up on a given day, I guess.”— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) May 19, 2022
Tim sat out of game two of the double header bc his back hurts from carrying this god damn team— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 19, 2022
As much as I am so mad at the White Sox, Luis Robert is that guy and I love him— Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) May 19, 2022
GET THE SCIENTISTS WORKING ON THE PANTERA CLONING TECHNOLOGY IMMEDIATELY!
Can we clone Luis Robert? Do we have the technology?— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@WhiteSoxAlways) May 19, 2022
Seven runs? In this economy?
13 hits, 5 walks, 7 runs….what an offensive explosion by Frank Menechino!!— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 19, 2022
https://t.co/P35oPXE4ga pic.twitter.com/fPU2MDHA0I— Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 19, 2022
7 runs and 14 hits. So… everything is fine, now. Right???? pic.twitter.com/HRu2078Mpf— FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) May 19, 2022
We’re not saying this was why, but we’re also not not saying that.
Leury out of the lineup and we score 7 runs?— Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) May 19, 2022
The Sox will now face a big test as they travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. Dear baseball gods, please let the White Sox win at least one of those games.
All the White Sox need to do is just win one game in NY to keep morale in check. pic.twitter.com/hqTJMg7O4X— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 19, 2022
Loading comments...