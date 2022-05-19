 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Royals 4

Oh, my god, we won

By Jacki Krestel
As much as a team could need to win a game in May, the Chicago White Sox needed to win this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.

Some fans were hopeful.

Some were stern.

Some longed for simpler times.

And some wrestled with the complexity of loving something terrible.

The game didn’t start great. The Royals jumped out to an early lead against Vince Velasquez, and Sox fans flocked to Twitter for their usual sackcloth-and-ash routine.

Slowly but surely, the White Sox offense began to show some signs of life.

And — perhaps more surprisingly — patience.

Finally, the White Sox finally broke it open, with two players in particular making huge contributions.

GET THE SCIENTISTS WORKING ON THE PANTERA CLONING TECHNOLOGY IMMEDIATELY!

Seven runs? In this economy?

We’re not saying this was why, but we’re also not not saying that.

The Sox will now face a big test as they travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. Dear baseball gods, please let the White Sox win at least one of those games.

