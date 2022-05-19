Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Royals 4

As much as a team could need to win a game in May, the Chicago White Sox needed to win this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.

Some fans were hopeful.

I look to you

My sweet father Vince

To plug the leak

The royals lineup, please mince



Gordon keeps telling me

I need to hold my load

But if we don’t win this game

My will to live will explode



Sox by a million ❤️ ❤️



Go Sox! — Luis Robert’s Butt Cheeks (@CheesySox) May 19, 2022

Some were stern.

At some point, someone has to do something to wake this team up. Someone needs to be held accountable, even if they aren't necessarily the one to blame.



This team looks lifeless and complacent. They need a shake up. — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) May 19, 2022

Some longed for simpler times.

Me thinking about the good ole days when WST would just meme other teams fanbases to death after the White Sox destroyed someone: pic.twitter.com/iYdyqKJoI5 — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) May 19, 2022

And some wrestled with the complexity of loving something terrible.

You see, it’s actually a lot of fun to cheer on a team you hate pic.twitter.com/bu7Mkl6NyE — Jack (@WhiteSox_Jack) May 19, 2022

The game didn’t start great. The Royals jumped out to an early lead against Vince Velasquez, and Sox fans flocked to Twitter for their usual sackcloth-and-ash routine.

Why am I watching this game? Why can't I learn to love myself? — Rudy - (@CoveysBurner) May 19, 2022

Dear AJ Pollock



Quit being a boob.



Jeff — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) May 19, 2022

Gavin sheets is such booty it’s unreal — Cary (@ThatbasebaIIfan) May 19, 2022

Slowly but surely, the White Sox offense began to show some signs of life.

Are we, dare I say…..hitting? — Nick (@FW_IN_SoxFan) May 19, 2022

And — perhaps more surprisingly — patience.

Two walks in one inning?!!?! pic.twitter.com/ocFuFXs1hZ — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) May 19, 2022

2022 WSX OFFENSE REMEMBERING WHAT A WALK IS… pic.twitter.com/vb1cF83nlC — ⚫️ WSXEMAN ⑦ ⚪️ (@WSXEMAN) May 19, 2022

Finally, the White Sox finally broke it open, with two players in particular making huge contributions.

The White Sox offense seems to mostly be, “Tim Anderson, sometimes Luis Robert, and maybe somebody else will show up on a given day, I guess.” — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) May 19, 2022

Tim sat out of game two of the double header bc his back hurts from carrying this god damn team — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 19, 2022

As much as I am so mad at the White Sox, Luis Robert is that guy and I love him — Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) May 19, 2022

GET THE SCIENTISTS WORKING ON THE PANTERA CLONING TECHNOLOGY IMMEDIATELY!

Can we clone Luis Robert? Do we have the technology? — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@WhiteSoxAlways) May 19, 2022

Seven runs? In this economy?

13 hits, 5 walks, 7 runs….what an offensive explosion by Frank Menechino!! — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 19, 2022

7 runs and 14 hits. So… everything is fine, now. Right???? pic.twitter.com/HRu2078Mpf — FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) May 19, 2022

We’re not saying this was why, but we’re also not not saying that.

Leury out of the lineup and we score 7 runs? — Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) May 19, 2022

The Sox will now face a big test as they travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. Dear baseball gods, please let the White Sox win at least one of those games.