White Sox Minor League Update: May 19, 2022

The Knights relied on a big third inning and two unrelated two-run bombs to let the Tides out (??) on Thursday night. Mark Payton hit the first dong in the second inning, scoring Seby Zavala from a walk and putting the Knights up 2-1. Yolbert Sánchez, of all people, hit the other, his first homer of the year and one that extended the Knights’ lead to 9-6 in the eighth inning.

1st Triple-A HR for Yolbert Sánchez pic.twitter.com/uRzFsW76Xo — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 20, 2022

In between these explosive events, there was a five-run third inning, four of those runs coming with two outs. Nick Ciuffo singled and quickly scored when Adam Haseley hit his fifth double. Danny Mendick was hit by a pitch and is slashing .375/.444/.875 since being demoted (sample sizes aren’t real). He and Haseley stayed put on first and second while Jake Burger and Zavala both made outs, then Haseley scored on a Sánchez single and Mendick scampered home when the Tides erred on a Blake Rutherford ball. Payton then brought both remaining baserunners home with a double.

Jhan Mariñez pitched in a long relief/opening role and surrendered solo home runs in the second and third inning. Kyle Kubat pitched him out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fourth, but was himself not pitched out of a worse jam in the sixth, when the first four runners reached on walks or singles and all four ended up scoring.

Will Carter, the newly-signed Rafael Dolis, and Zach Muckenhirn all pitched scoreless innings. Muckenhirn, a 27-year-old lefty who was signed last year, has allowed runs in just two of his 11 appearances this season, both in April. His ERA is 1.35 and his WHIP is 0.75, just one batter walked overall.

This game was fun until the eighth, when it truly became a laugher. On the mound, 22-year-old Sean Burke made his second AA start, which went significantly better than the first, a five-inning, five-run effort. Tonight, he went five innings again, shutting out the Trash Pandas until that fifth inning, when he walked a batter with two outs and served up a dong to the next. He walked two total and struck out eight. Behind him, Declan Cronin had some control issues, walking three and allowing a run over two innings, while Taylor Broadway finished the game also with two innings and one run allowed.

The Barons scored a hell of a lot of runs in this game, likely a foreign feeling for some readers. They had the Pandas’ number almost from the start, only scoring one in the third solely because José Rodríguez was thrown out in a rundown trying to stretch a single into a double. Ian Dawkins made it to third while this was going on after doubling himself, then scored on Lenyn Sosa’s first hit of the game. Three more runs came in the fourth (Evan Skoug HBP, Dawkins walk, Rodríguez two-run double, Sosa RBI single) and another three in the fifth (Raudy Read single, Craig Dedelow home run number one, DJ Burt double, Dawkins RBI infield single).

In the sixth inning, they rested.

In the seventh inning, Dawkins hit a single to score Jagger Rusconi from a walk, making it 8-3 Barons at that point. Broadway gave up a run in the top of the eighth to make it 8-4.

There were eight Barons doubles hit in this game and half of them came in the bottom of the eighth inning, a frame that itself doubled the number of Barons runs. Here’s how it went: Tyler Neslony walk. Read walk. Dedelow home run number two (11 on the season; Barons lead 11-4). Rusconi walk. Burt pop out. Skoug strikeout. Dawkins double. Rodríguez walk. Sosa bases-clearing double (Barons lead 14-4). Neslony Sosa-clearing double (Barons lead 15-4). Read Neslony-clearing double (Barons lead 16-4). Finally, Dedelow came up with the opportunity to become a true legend, but he merely flew out to the warning track in left field.

Rocket City 2, Birmingham 6 | Bottom 5th@Craig_DEEDS is tied with @treycabz of the @trashpandas for the Southern League lead in homers. pic.twitter.com/HZcetL3K4k — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 20, 2022

Rocket City 4, Birmingham 16 | End 8th



We scored eight runs in the inning. @Craig_DEEDS did his part with HR #2 on the night to seize the league lead. pic.twitter.com/xd0SeaZ6sz — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 20, 2022

Sosa and Dedelow both had five RBI. Dawkins had a walk and four hits, including two doubles. Rodríguez and Sosa both had three hits, including one double each, and Rodríguez walked twice as well and reached via catcher’s interference. Every batter reached base at least once and six had multi-hit games.

For the first time since April 30, Bryan Ramos reached base three times, but it wasn’t enough for the Dash to overcome the Asheville Tourists as they lost 9-7. This game was tied at two after the first inning: Dash starter Luis Moncada gave up a walk, double, and sacrifice fly to start the game and immediately find himself down 2-0. In the bottom half, Jason Matthews walked and scored on Oscar Colás’s eighth double, then Colás scored on Luis Mieses’ 16th double. In the 17 games since April 28, an arbitrarily chosen date, Mieses batted .349/.419/.561 with just one home run but 11 of those doubles.

Doubles by Oscar Colas and Luis Mieses tie the game up at 2 for the #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rjttMkgP0b — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 19, 2022

Quickly the 2-2 tie turned into a 6-2 deficit as Moncada’s struggles continued into the second inning, three singles and then two doubles deepening that hole. The Dash made it 6-3 in the fifth, Terrell Tatum doubling to lead off then advancing and scoring on consecutive ground outs by Duke Ellis and Matthews. They made it 6-5 in the seventh, Tatum again leading off the inning, this time with a bunt single; Ellis walked and they both took a bag on a Matthews fly ball. Briefly, the clouds parted and a heavenly beam of light shone upon the mound as the Tourists pitcher balked in Tatum for a run, putting Ellis in position to then score when Colás grounded out.

Sadly, it became a 9-5 game in the top of the eighth. Everhett Hazelwood made his High-A debut with a 1-2-3 seventh and a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 eighth that included a walk, three singles, and a wild pitch, all three runs scoring with two outs. Trey Jeans was not scored upon in the ninth, but it didn’t matter, much like nothing matters.

The Dash had two strong opportunities at big innings late and only partially capitalized on one of them. In the eighth, Luis Curbelo singled to open the inning, then Alsander Womack, Keegan Fish, and Tatum all walked, one run scoring on that last one; Tatum reached base four times total. Ellis grounded in a run, keeping runners on second and third with one out, then Matthews and Colás both struck out to end the threat. In the ninth, Ramos opened with his eighth double, could not advance on Curbelo’s infield single, and never came around to score.

Kannapolis fell by one maddening ninth-inning run, Benyamin Bailey’s two-XBH day not enough to prevent a loss to the hated Woodpeckers. His seventh-inning triple scored two runs to put the Ballers on the board, then he scored a run of his own when Victor Torres singled him in to pull the team within one run of Fayetteville; Bailey is now 3-for-8 in two games since his return from injury. The Ballers scored that one run to tie it in the eighth, Chase Krogman walking immediately before Bailey’s double, then scoring on a wild pitch.

Tommy Sommer struggled in his seventh start after pitching three straight gems (there’s perhaps a loose definition of “gems” in the low minors, but still, some very good starts). He allowed two home runs and four runs total over four innings pitched before being relieved by 6’5” lefty Garrett Schoenle, who is having a stellar season so far. Schoenle threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit (a single) and walking two while striking out five. He’s often used for multiple-inning stints, only going just one inning twice in 11 appearances. He has not given up a run in his last 11 ⅓ innings pitched, walking six and striking out 17 over that span. His season line: 23 IP, 10 H, 5 R (4 ER), 12 BB, 33 K.

In relief of Schoenle, Adisyn Coffey pitched a perfect eighth and made it two outs deep into the ninth of a tie game before baseball happened. There was a walk, a steal, a wild pitch, and very quickly thereafter, an RBI single. That ended up being the damning run, Ballers losing 5-4.

