White Sox Minor League Monthly Update: April 2022

Charlotte Knights

Romy González: .217/.333/.326 — 1 HR, 8 BB, 21 K, 6 R, 4 RBI, 4 SB

Seby Zavala: .204/.328/.388 — 1 HR, 9 BB, 21 K, 8 R, 3 RBI

Micker Adolfo: .244/.292/.356 — 1 HR, 3 BB, 19 K, 2 R, 2 RBI

Yolbert Sánchez: AA — .353/.507/.373 - 13 BB, 7 K, 7 R, 6 RBI

AAA — .381/.435/.429 - 2 BB, 4 K, 1 R, 2 RBI

Carlos Pérez: .304/.333/.557 — 5 HR, 4 BB, 1 K, 11 R, 17 RBI

Johan Domínguez: (out for the year after Tommy John surgery)

Emilio Vargas: 16 2⁄ 3 IP, 8.10 ERA, 6 BB, 15 K

Kade McClure: 20 2⁄ 3 IP, 7.84 ERA, 9 BB, 14 K

Johnny Cueto: 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 4.05 ERA, 2 BB, 8 K

Wes Benjamin: 23 IP, 1.17 ERA, 5 BB, 26 K **Monthly MVP**

Wes Benjamin rings up his sixth K of the night.



He's been Charlotte's best arm in the young season.



6-0 Knights B4.. pic.twitter.com/5cce3rc3Ft — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) April 27, 2022

Johnny Cueto is getting all the buzz in Charlotte, and rightfully so since he will be in the majors sooner than later — but maybe Wes Benjamin will be at some point this year as well. The Sox already surprised everybody with Tanner Banks making the team, so why not Benjamin as well? He had a fantastic first month in the White Sox organization, with a 2.48 FIP in 23 innings. He has a miniscule walk-rate (just 5.8%) with a very good K-rate (30.2%). Those strikeout numbers are a best, at least going all the way back to the AZL. Benajmin does have MLB experience as a long reliever and spot starter, he just hasn’t been too successful. He has a career 6.80 ERA with a K-rate at 19%, which is his normal rate; the walks are up in MLB, but that is more of an outlier because he had a terrible 22 2⁄ 3 innings last season and a 15% BB rate. Benjamin probably won’t see MLB time this year, but if struggles continue in the rotation with Vince Velásquez and Dallas Keuchel, he might be a guy they try out to see how much he really has improved.

Birmingham Barons

José Rodríguez: .216/.266/.351 — 1 HR, 4 BB, 17 K, 9 R, 5 RBI

Lenyn Sosa: .324/.407/.432 — 2 HR, 8 BB, 14 K, 14 R, 8 RBI

Yoelqui Céspedes: .253/.277/.481 — 4 HR, 2 BB, 22 K, 11 R, 10 RBI, 3 SB

Tyler Neslony: .328/.411/.625 - 3 HR, 8 BB, 12 K, 9 R, 9 RBI **Monthly MVP**

Jason Bilous: 17 2⁄ 3 IP, 3.06 ERA, 10 BB, 20 K

Davis Martin: 24 IP, 3.00 ERA, 7 BB, 33 K

Caleb Freeman: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 23.63 ERA, 6 BB, 3 K

If not for a lackluster start by Davis Martin on the last day of the month, he would have been the MVP in April, but he struggled and that gave an opening to Tyler Neslony. Neslony has had quite the start to his 2022 season, with an OPS of more than 1.000. He was acquired last year from the Braves and ended the year in Birmingham with a 203 wRC+, he just has not received much attention because he is in his age 28 season and thus not really a prospect. That does not mean Neslony is not improving, as he continues to show great plate discipline and power. He has a walk rate of more than 10% with a K-rate around 15%. The biggest surprise since Neslony has been in the Sox organization, though, is his power. Neslony had an ISO of .322 in 38 games with the Barons last year, and it is right at .300 now through the first month of this season. The problem is, Neslony is actually hitting more grounders this year, so that should stabilize as the year goes on. No matter, he is still outperforming expectations at the plate.

Winston-Salem Dash

Oscar Colás: .301/.363/.479 — 2 HR, 7 BB, 17 K, 12 R, 14 RBI

Bryan Ramos: .403/.449/.653 — 4 HR, 4 BB, 13 K, 12 R, 16 RBI **Monthly MVP**

Luis Míeses: .272/.330/.457 — 2 HR, 7 BB, 16 K, 14 R, 17 RBI

Adam Hackenberg: .263/.328/.474 — 3 HR, 5 BB, 12 K, 8 R, 12 RBI

Drew Dalquist: 16 1⁄ 3 IP, 7.71 ERA, 12 BB, 12 K

Matthew Thompson: 18 1⁄ 3 IP, 2.95 ERA, 7 BB, 14 K

Sean Burke: 18 2⁄ 3 IP, 2.89 ERA, 11 BB, 23 K

Bryan Ramos opposite field homer pic.twitter.com/VYI5JtoVae — Ben Spanier (@b_span2) April 8, 2022

Bryan Ramos was recently rated as the top prospect in the White Sox system, and he backed up that assessment in his first month in High-A. He hit better than .400 in 17 games in April and showed great power to go along with those bat-to-ball skills. His walk rate is down, but who can blame him for swinging more often based on the success he has had? It makes even more sense because Ramos’ K-rate is down about 5% as well, so he is making more contact in general, and reaping the benefits. Ramos is not likely to keep this up given a .431 BABIP and an 18.2% homer per fly ball rate, neither of which are sustainable, but he is hitting the ball well regardless. Ramos is keeping about the same batted-ball profile as he did in Kannapolis last year, but with fewer grounders and more pitches hit to the opposite field, which speaks to how the BABIP is really helping his production. Ramos has really come up since 2020, and he will be a guy to watch in the trade market or as a future South Sider.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Misael González: .298/.385/.439 — 1 HR, 6 BB, 23 K, 10 R, 13 RBI

Colson Montgomery: .236/.353/.382 — 1 HR, 9 BB, 14 K, 11 R, 11 RBI

Wes Kath: .183/.300/.233 — 10 BB, 25 K, 7 R, 5 RBI

Wilfred Veras: .203/.321/.743 — 3 HR, 8 BB, 21 K, 9 R, 12 RBI

Jared Kelley: 8 2⁄ 3 IP, 4.15 ERA, 6 BB, 8 K

Cristian Mena: 17 1⁄ 3 IP, 2.60 ERA, 2 BB, 22 K **Monthly MVP**

Dominant outing for Cristian Mena tonight. 6.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, and 10 K’s on 81 pitches/53 for strikes. #Ballers win 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/L8PS7UxN0O — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 29, 2022