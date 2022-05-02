Today in White Sox History: May 2

1901

The White Sox were part of the first forfeit in American League history. After the Detroit Tigers took a lead with five runs in the top of the ninth, rain began. White Sox players began stalling, hoping to have the game wash out and be called as of the last full inning played (the eighth), with the White Sox getting the win.

Umpire Tom Connolly caught on to the scheme and forfeited the game to Detroit, as soggy Sox fans stormed the field in protest. Connolly had to be given a police escort to get out of the ballpark.

1984

It was the finest regular season performance of LaMarr Hoyt’s career, as he one-hit the New York Yankees in a 3-0 win at Comiskey Park. The reigning Cy Young winner lost his no-hit bid after surrendering a single to first baseman Don Mattingly with one out in the seventh inning.

2021

Seasons can change in a heartbeat, and on this day the high expectations for the White Sox took a stunning turn for the worse. Five-tool outfielder Luis Robert, the Gold Glove outfielder and runner-up in the 2020 Rookie of the Year voting completely tore his right hip flexor when running out a ground ball in the first inning in a 5-0 loss to Cleveland.

The White Sox were already without the services of Robert’s teammate Eloy Jiménez, one of the top young sluggers in the game, because of an injury that happened late in spring training. Robert wasn’t even able to try to resume baseball activities for a period of a few months.

His loss left a gaping hole both offensively and defensively in the White Sox lineup, but remarkably after a grueling rehab he returned to the team on August 9 in Minnesota and helped contribute to the club winning the Central Division with a total of 93 victories.