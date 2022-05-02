White Sox cutdown day: Mendick and Severino to Charlotte

Early Monday, the White Sox trimmed April’s 28-player roster down to the May/regular season standard 26 by optioning infielder Danny Mendick and southpaw reliever Anderson Severino to Triple-A Charlotte.

Mendick was a bit of a surprise player to keep breaking out of camp, given the ascendance of Romy González and presence of young star Yolbert Sánchez. He played in 10 games in 2022, sporting an .818 OPS over 20 plate appearances, with two doubles, a homer, three RBIs and four runs.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 130 games over four seasons with the White Sox, and has appeared on the diamond at every position but catcher and first base in that time. He has a -0.1 WAR in 2022, against a career mark of 0.7.

Severino joined the White Sox for his major-league debut almost immediately this season, after Lucas Giolito and AJ Pollock both required IL stints after games in the opening series in Detroit. Severino appeared in six games (7 1⁄ 3 innings), with nine Ks, a 6.14 ERA (3.09 FIP), and 1.500 WHIP.

The 27-year-old joins a crowded southpaw bullpen in Charlotte also featuring MLB vet Brandon Finnegan, Andrew Perez, Kyle Kubat, Hunter Schryver and Zack Muckenhirn.