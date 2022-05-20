Today in White Sox History: May 20

1920

At Griffith Stadium in Washington, the White Sox set the team record for the most runs ever scored in an extra inning. In the 16th inning, they were able to score eight times to beat the Senators, 13-5. The Senators made nine errors on the day, leading to nine unearned runs. Hall of Fame pitcher Red Faber worked all 16 innings, allowing 18 hits, three earned runs — and faced 64 batters!

1948

Joe DiMaggio hits for the cycle against the White Sox, knocking in six runs to fuel a 13-2 romp. Joltin’ Joe has two homers, a triple, double and single, and is robbed of a fifth hit with a terrific catch against the wall by Ralph Hodgin.

1973

A Sunday afternoon Bat Day doubleheader with the Twins brought the largest crowd out to ever see a game in the original Comiskey Park. A total of 55,555 fans packed into the stadium, filling every single inch, including standing on the catwalks that connected the left and right field bleachers with the center field scoreboard area.

To his dying day, two-time White Sox owner Bill Veeck refused to believe that attendance figure was accurate — thinking it too low. The Sox split the pair of games that afternoon.

2006

The White Sox/Cubs rivalry never got hotter than on this day at U.S. Cellular Field, when Cubs catcher Michael Barrett sucker-punched A.J. Pierzynski, which started a brawl around home plate.

In the second inning, Brian Anderson hit a fly to left field. A.J. tagged up, ran over Barrett then went back and slapped his hand on home plate. Barrett took exception, and punched Pierzynski on the side of his jaw. The punch didn’t faze A.J., but both benches cleared. As a result, Barrett, A.J., Anderson and John Mabry were ejected.

The Sox, behind Freddy García, won the game, 7-0. Tadahito Iguchi belted two home runs, one a grand slam, and drove in six runs on the day.