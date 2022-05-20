White Sox Minor League Update: May 20, 2022

Box score link

From the linescore alone, you can tell this one was excruciating. Trading runs the whole way, the Tides took the 10th matchup of the season against the Knights 9-8 in extras; Norfolk leads the season series 6-4. John Parke had the start and followed up a stellar five-inning, nine-strikeout relief outing with four innings of six-run ball, one of those runs allowed in by JB Olson. Parke struck out just two this time out, much more in line with his usual numbers. Olson went on to allow another run and so did Kyle Crick, who did strike out three in 1 ⅔ innings. Anderson Severino also struck out three in 1 ⅓.

Charlotte scored first, Carlos Pérez singling off top Orioles prospect DL Hall, advancing to second on a passed ball by a catcher who was not top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman and coming home on Mark Payton’s single. They answered a four-run Tides third with one of their own, Danny Mendick drawing the dreaded lead-off walk, being held up at third on a Yolbert Sánchez ground-rule double, then scoring on a Jake Burger ground out.

The Knights surged back into the lead in the fourth. Micker Adolfo singled to open the frame and Payton tied it up with his fourth home run, chasing Hall from the game. Noted power hitter Zach Remillard went back-to-back off the new pitcher to put the score at 5-4.

Finding themselves trailing by two in the bottom of the fifth, a rally brewed, Seby Zavala hitting a leadoff double and Yermín Mercedes reaching on error. Zavala did score, but it was on a double play grounded into by Micker Adolfo, effectively ending the threat. They swapped lead-off homers with the Tides in the second, Kyle Stowers for Norfolk and Burger for Charlotte.

Mendick and Sánchez teamed up to tie it in the eighth. With two outs, Mendick walked, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on Sánchez’s single. Sánchez was subsequently thrown out at second, and no more runs would score for the Knights.

There was high drama in the 10th as Tides first baseman Jacob Nottingham grounded out and was ejected along with manager Buck Britton; nevertheless, their ghost runner was able to eventually score, not because Brandon Finnegan and his >10 ERA allowed hard contact, but because Zavala had a passed ball (passed a ball?). Poetically, the top of the inning ended on an automatic strike three call. The Knights had no answer in the bottom.

This was the Knights’ first game since manager Wes Helms was fired for reasons that are not yet crystal clear. It was also their first game since Romy González was again placed on the Injured List.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Danny Mendick (LF): 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, K

Jake Burger (3B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Seby Zavala (C): 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 BB, 2 K, PB

Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, K, E

Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI, 2 K vote view results 0% Danny Mendick (LF): 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

25% Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, K (1 vote)

0% Jake Burger (3B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Seby Zavala (C): 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 BB, 2 K, PB (0 votes)

75% Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, K, E (3 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI, 2 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez (DH): 1-for-5, R, K

Yermín Mercedes (1B): 0-for-4, BB

Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-5, R, 3 K, GIDP

John Parke: 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Carlos Pérez (DH): 1-for-5, R, K (0 votes)

0% Yermín Mercedes (1B): 0-for-4, BB (0 votes)

50% Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-5, R, 3 K, GIDP (2 votes)

50% John Parke: 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, BB, 2 K (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

As the old adage goes, those who mash are liable to then be mashed upon, and that was true for the Barons, who fell 8-2 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas one day after prevailing 16-4. Both runs were solo home runs, one by shortstop Lenyn Sosa (ninth of the season) and one by center fielder Yoelqui Céspedes (sixth). Sosa had four hits and Céspedes had three. Over 36 games, Sosa is batting .374/.440/.612. Céspedes is batting .258/.278/.445 in 30 games; he has drawn two walks and has struck out 37 times.

Rocket City 8, Birmingham 1 | Top 8



Gotta Love Sosa pic.twitter.com/0njqzZRxJE — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 21, 2022

Rocket City 8, Birmingham 2 | Top 9



Cespedes makes it two solo shots on the night for the Barons! pic.twitter.com/KmSDFlu6xx — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 21, 2022

Several Sox teams this season have been utilizing the opener—>starter—>rest-of-pen format in games this year, the Barons throwing Brian Glowicki first for one scoreless inning. Jason Bilous appeared in relief for the first time since 2019 and did not take to it well; he gave up his first run in the fifth after allowing three singles and then completely imploded in the sixth. That inning went double, wild pitch, RBI double, walk, RBI single, run-scoring fielder’s choice/error, HBP before Bilous was removed for Edgar Navarro with the bases loaded and nobody out. Navarro gave up a sacrifice fly and two singles and every runner scored. Félix Paulino put down three scoreless at the back end of the game, at least, lowering his ERA to 5.66.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Lenyn Sosa (SS): 4-for-5, HR, R, RBI

Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, BB, K

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 3-for-4, HR, R, RBI, SB vote view results 100% Lenyn Sosa (SS): 4-for-5, HR, R, RBI (5 votes)

0% Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 3-for-4, HR, R, RBI, SB (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez (DH): 1-for-5, 3 K

Craig Dedelow (RF): 0-for-5, 3 K

Xavier Fernández (C): 0-for-4, BB, K

Jason Bilous (L): 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R (7 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 WP, HBP vote view results 0% José Rodríguez (DH): 1-for-5, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow (RF): 0-for-5, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández (C): 0-for-4, BB, K (0 votes)

100% Jason Bilous (L): 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R (7 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 WP, HBP (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

It’s been back-to-back five-run outings for Matthew Thompson, who also walked multiple batters for the first time since his second start of the season. He pitched into the fifth, retiring the first batter but hitting the next with a pitch, walking the next, wild pitching them to second and third, then giving up a single that scored them both. Karan Patel entered at that point and allowed that runner to score on a single, walking two as well. Ty Madrigal and Zach Cable both gave up runs, Cable walking three. Luis Amaya was able to avoid further damage, walking one and striking one out over 1 ⅓ innings.

Luis Mieses continued his tear at the plate with three hits; his hitting streak extended to nine games. The Dash scraped up a run in the second when Luis Curbelo reached on error and scored on Harvin Mendoza’s single. Another came on Terrell Tatum’s first home run of the season and second as a professional, a solo shot in the third. Then they didn’t score again all the way until the bottom of the eighth, trailing 7-2; Mieses hit a one-out single, Tyler Osik walked, and Curbelo singled to load the bases. Mendoz and Alsander Womack both drew bases-loaded walks, with Tatum denied the same opportunity solely because a passed ball during his at-bat allowed a runner to score and freed up a base. 7-5 is where they left it.

Bryan Ramos had the day off and Oscar Colás struck out three times and was caught stealing, but also doubled a guy off first base on a really stupid baserunning play, so who’s to say if he’s good or not.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Terrell Tatum (LF): 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB, K, CS

Luis Mieses (RF): 3-for-5, R, 2 K

Tyler Osik (DH): 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Luis Curbelo (3B): 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 K, HBP

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K vote view results 75% Terrell Tatum (LF): 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB, K, CS (3 votes)

25% Luis Mieses (RF): 3-for-5, R, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Tyler Osik (DH): 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo (3B): 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Harvin Mendoza (1B): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Jason Matthews (SS): 1-for-5, 3 K, SB

Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-5, 3 K, CS, outfield assist (1B)

Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-5, K

Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K

Matthew Thompson (L): 4 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 K, WP, 2 HBP vote view results 0% Jason Matthews (SS): 1-for-5, 3 K, SB (0 votes)

0% Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-5, 3 K, CS, outfield assist (1B) (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-5, K (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Matthew Thompson (L): 4 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 K, WP, 2 HBP (5 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

No pitcher was innocent who appeared for the Ballers in their 13-2 loss to the Woodpeckers on Friday night. Starter Brooks Gosswein, Tyson Messer, Christian Edwards, and Samil Polanco each gave up two runs over outings of various length. Bo Plagge made his third professional appearance and did not give up a hit! He did walk five, part of a seven-run Woodpeckers seventh that featured all three of his inherited runners scoring once Edwards entered and allowed a two-run single and three-run dong.

Back in the day (first two innings), Kannapolis actually had a lead in this ballgame. Misael González was hit by a pitch leading off in the first and was knocked in two batters later by a single off the bat of Colson Montgomery. They added another in the second, DJ Gladney singling, stealing second, and scoring on an Ivan González single. That was where the scoring dried up for them; all 13 Woodpeckers runs were unanswered. Montgomery and González each had two hits; Wilber Sánchez walked three times.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Misael González (CF): 0-for-4, R, 3 K, HBP

Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-5, RBI

Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-3, BB

DJ Gladney (1B): 1-for-4, SB

Ivan González (C): 2-for-4, RBI, K

Wilber Sánchez (2B): 1-for-1, 3 BB, E vote view results 0% Misael González (CF): 0-for-4, R, 3 K, HBP (0 votes)

66% Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-5, RBI (2 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-3, BB (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney (1B): 1-for-4, SB (0 votes)

0% Ivan González (C): 2-for-4, RBI, K (0 votes)

33% Wilber Sánchez (2B): 1-for-1, 3 BB, E (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now