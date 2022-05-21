Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 7, White Sox 5

After yesterday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Chicago White Sox took the field today for the first of three games in their away series against the New York Yankees. After a rather fierce showdown for at least the second half of the game, the Yankees took the win, 7-5, putting the White Sox at .487 on the season.

The Starters

Dallas Keuchel started on the bump for the White Sox and pitched exactly how we are used to Keuchel pitching nowadays — extremely poorly. In four innings, he allowed six runs and got no strikeouts, leaving the mound with an ERA of 6.60. His pitch velocity was a bit better than average, which would have been great if he could land anything where it was supposed to go.

Keuchel’s 84-pitch outing looked like this:

The Yankees started with Nester Cortés Jr. on the mound, and he struck out seven South Siders in five innings. Despite allowing three runs, Cortés exited with an impressive ERA of 1.80.

Cortés’s 100-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Yasmani Grandal struck out swinging against pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga at the top of the seventh inning. The LI was at — 3.46 and unfortunately Grandal couldn’t land a hit.

Pressure Cooker

The Yankees’ pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga faced the most pressure in this afternoon’s game, with a 2.56 pLI.

Top Play

In the bottom of the second inning, DJ LeMahieu homered with Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks on loaded bases, scoring four runs for the Yankees and extending the team’s early lead to 5-0. The play saw LeMahieu credited with a .239 WPA.

Top Performer

The above play kept DJ LeMahieu on top for the game, running up a .221 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest Hit: Giancarlo Stanton’s single in the fifth inning moved off of the bat at 119.1 mph.

Weakest Contact: Aaron Hicks grounded out in the sixth inning at a gentle 46.4 mph.

Luckiest Hit: Aaron Judge’s single in the sixth inning had an xBA of just .230.

Toughest Out: Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s seventh inning line out had an xBA of .780.

Longest Hit: Kyle Higashioka’s fly out in the fourth inning traveled 404 feet.

Magic Number: 6.60

Dallas Keuchel’s ERA is now at 6.60, with a 2.00 WHIP and just 16 strikeouts in seven games. For comparison, fellow starter Lucas Giolito is sitting on a 2.84 ERA with 44 strikeouts in six games, and Dylan Cease’s ERA is 3.09 with 67 strikeouts in eight games. Keuchel has been on borrowed time as a starter for more than a season now, but after today’s loss, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Keuchel’s ultimate destination in 2022 will the bullpen.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

