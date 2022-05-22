White Sox Bird App Recap: “Jackie”

It’s a throwback to before we called this the Bird App Recap, back when we’d devote an entire day-after story to the social media takes on a controversy. Was the first in the aftermath of STICK TALK? I think so.

Anyway, thus concludes the SSS history lesson. This isn’t going to be a game retelling, but rather a look at how the benches cleared. And really, this is just devoted to spotlighting what a whiny little bitch Josh Donaldson is.

So, the long and short of it was that Josh Donaldson has taken to calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” in reference to Jackie Robinson, and he did so throughout this game, at least twice on the bases, while TA kept his cool. It wasn’t until Yasmani Grandal, who had overheard Donaldson’s taunting, had some very choice words for Donaldson at home plate before an at-bat did things get heated. Anderson was so hot, it took Gavin Sheets and José Abreu to carry him off of the field.

Josh Donaldson is such a fake tough guy. Yaps and yaps and yaps.



Shoutout Yasmani Grandal. What a leader.



pic.twitter.com/Od9TNgvq5K — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) May 21, 2022

Fast-forward to postgame, where the truth of what was said was revealed — and amazingly, Donaldson (and possibly the Yankees media relations staff) still didn’t get was what so wrong with what he said:

Tony La Russa alleges Josh Donaldson made a racist comment towards Tim Anderson. Declined to comment further. pic.twitter.com/PAWlac6Y0D — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 21, 2022

Tim Anderson took offense to Donaldson’s Jackie Robinson comment to him. Here’s TA: pic.twitter.com/j2vCw1XIAt — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 21, 2022

Grandal: “This game went through a period of time where comments like that were made. I think we are past that.” pic.twitter.com/vh4Rqc9IKu — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 21, 2022

Josh Donaldson admits he called Tim Anderson "Jackie" on the field today: pic.twitter.com/eko1UaR3Nt — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 21, 2022

The aftermath:

At least we can officially call Josh Donaldson a racist asshole, not just an asshole. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 21, 2022

Tim says the n-word in a beef with Brad Keller, colloquial usage that few would misunderstand or object to but, OK, a rule's a rule = suspension.



White Yankee uses a racial slur toward @TimAnderson7 and fuels an absolute explosion of shock, hurt and outrage.



Your move, @MLB. — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) May 21, 2022

It’s 2022. TA wasn’t in on the joke. Why is Donaldson even thinking about this shit?



And to be very clear, Black and Brown people, along with other marginalized groups, constantly hear prejudiced slurs through the use of a Black/Brown celebrity’s name. This isn’t new. https://t.co/2yVlwUK4Ge — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) May 21, 2022

Maybe he can meet the players in the parking lot again. https://t.co/3wtZzUj803 — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 21, 2022

Donaldson is the type of dude that doesn’t understand why he can’t say ALL of the words when rapping along to his favorite song. #DonaldsonFacts https://t.co/m2uvpUyEMz — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 21, 2022

"But I've done it before" is an ... interesting defense. — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) May 21, 2022

Yaz is a completely unique player who has made his own mistakes, has grown into an amazing leader and future manager, and continues to gain esteem in the eyes of our fan base — and should in the eyes of all fans. https://t.co/whf3tM1ggK — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) May 21, 2022

One week ago, he forcefully shoved Tim Anderson off a base with his knee, inciting the latest in a series of dust-ups between he and the White Sox, but he definitely didn’t mean anything bad by calling him Jackie — Jack (@WhiteSox_Jack) May 21, 2022

I truly believe that baseball would be a fairer game if all players were allowed to punch Josh Donaldson in the face. #whitesox #yankees — Rachael Millanta (@rachaelmillanta) May 21, 2022

“Some of Donaldson’s best friends are named Jackie.” — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 21, 2022

“I’ve said this in years past” doesn’t excuse Donaldson



Anyone who’s been the target of name calling has heard the same things over and over. Sometimes you respond, sometimes you don’t.



Donaldson doesn’t get to decide if it’s a joke today or yesterday



Anderson does https://t.co/h8SSfmI2y3 — Joon Lee (@joonlee) May 21, 2022

Almost as soon as the critical tweets came in, Yankees fans were quick to defend the indefensible.

i’ve noticed people tweeting this screenshot and you’re not making the point you think you are. pic.twitter.com/IwweAw68et — sugar shake (@curlyfro) May 21, 2022

he sounds concerned — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) May 21, 2022

Hey media, we wanted to clarify that Josh Donaldson has actually been racist other times too. https://t.co/R3hFM7VQ3I — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 21, 2022

yes, please, someone clarify the rules for Josh, he's so confused and can't keep up with the pace of change — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) May 21, 2022

was considering this, too, at first it seems like a real WOOSH by NYY media relations, and that is still the likely answer, but ... perhaps not — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) May 21, 2022

alternate way to put it: players, including the player Donaldson targeted have been suspended for less



in TA's case, more than once



think this one over very carefully, @MLB — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) May 21, 2022

And “esteemed” Yankees fans “Jomboy media” had nothing to say about the incident, certainly no “let’s break down the beef” videos they almost never miss.

That Yankee fan jom whatever who comments on just about everything that happens in baseball has been real quiet. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 21, 2022

Turns out, “Jomboy” had already weighed in, bothsidesing the situation by playing it off as just two competitors scrapping. Responsible take.

But let’s end on a possibly optimistic note, as Keelin tweeted:

It's a different chapter than this time last year (re: Yermín). — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) May 22, 2022

It really is a year and change since the l’affaire Yermín divided the fan base, and, I’d bet contrary to what we were told, the clubhouse. In the face of ugliness from an opponent, it seems the White Sox clubhouse, from Tony La Russa on down, is unified behind Anderson.

Going out today and slapping a sweep on the Yankees would be just punishment. Go get ’em, White Sox.