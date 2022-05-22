White Sox Minor League Update: May 21

A great offensive performance gets squandered, as the opener strategy goes wrong. Now, the actual opener, Andrew Perez, did very well, as he struck out the side in the first inning. The rest of the staff, besides Zach Muckenhirn, did not do so well. Emilio Vargas blew up in the third inning, with all four of his runs allowed. Lincoln Henzman, who has really struggled since his promotion to Charlotte, did not get out of his inning before allowing two runs and blowing a lead. Rafael Dolis put the game out of reach in the eighth, with five runs allowed, sticking him with a 22.50 ERA.

Though Charlotte only came out with six runs scored, they reached base 17 times as a team. Zach Remillard reached every time up, with a single and three walks. And Carlos Pérez had the only bomb for the team today, which might be a reason for the relatively low run production.

'Los is MORE!



Carlos Pérez with his team-high 9th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/yVha5TIQba — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 22, 2022

Micker Adolfo, Adam Haseley, and Mark Payton round out the multi-hit games, so the starting outfield had six of the 11 recorded hits ... not too shabby.

The Barons had the lead for most of the game. Then, with just two outs needed for victory, the bullpen got into a bases-loaded jam and blew the save. It was Sammy Peralta’s save opportunity, and he allowed three runs to give them a 5-3 loss.

Other than Peralta, the pitching was really good. Kaleb Roper actually had a good outing, with seven strikeouts over five innings of one-run ball. Yoelvin Silven was good in his two shutout innings as well; both Roper and Silven lowered their yearly ERAs to 6.75.

Obviously, with just three runs scored, the offense was not good enough, though they did take two different leads for the pitching to hold. Ian Dawkins was the bat of the day, with a 2-for-4 performance that saw his first Double-A homer of the year.

Ian Dawkins hits a screaming line drive that wraps around the fair pole for a 2 R . Destino also scores and the #Barons are up 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cdjGPFH6OP — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 22, 2022

Lenyn Sosa kept his offensive surge going with a two-hit day himself, both singles. Of note: The Barons had three walks on the day, and all were worked by Alex Destino.

The Dash took an early 4-0 lead after two innings, and proceeded to lose it over the next four. Thankfully, the offense found one final big inning — a three-run seventh — to get Winston-Salem the 7-4 win.

Terrell Tatum led the way in hits for the lineup, and had the team’s two extra-base hits.

We said at the beginning of the year that the power/speed combo of Terrell Tatum was something to keep your eyes on this year. Well, the former NC St product is putting on a show. His 2nd 2b of tonight and 4th in 3 games brings in Womack and Ellis. 4-0 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8rMZ6OzxCE — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 22, 2022

He was also responsible for three of the first four runs driven in, but it was more of a team effort in the seventh. Tyler Osik, Harvin Mendoza, and Alsander Womack each had singles to drive in a run in that decisive inning. To note, Duke Ellis again reached base multiple times, and yes again, he had a stolen base, his 18th of the year.

In the back of the bullpen is where the Dash got their win. Over the last 3 2⁄ 3 innings, the bullpen of Fraser Ellard, Isaiah Carranza, and Vince Vannelle did not allow a run and struck out six. Chase Solesky started out well, and his final line of four innings and two earned was on track for a quality start, he just allowed a run in the third and fourth, both off of homers.

The Kannapolis bullpen squandered a a lead built off of good enough offense and an even better start from Kohl Simas. He went six innings, struck out six and only allowed one run, to lower his ERA to 2.73. The bullpen proceeded to allow eight runs the next three innings. Haylen Green and Chase Plymell allowed three each, and Frander Veras allowed the final two runs without recording an out.

While the offense provided a two-run lead once the bullpen came in, it was 4-for-23 with runners in scoring position, which is going to hurt a team’s chances to win. Wilfred Veras led the team in hits with three, though they were all singles. Logan Glass had one fewer, but he hit his third double of the year. Glass stole a base as well, as the Cannon Ballers were active on the base paths: They had four stolen bases, with James Beard responsible for two of them.

