White Sox Minor League Update: May 22

This game just kept getting worse and worse for the Knights as the day went along, as the pitching allowed 14 runs and the lineup only came away with five hits (against 15 strikeouts). This was Davis Martin’s return to the minors, and he had trouble with the longball again. He only lasted three innings, allowing six runs and two homers. Kyle Kubat replaced him and allowed another four. Hey, 10 runs before the end of the fifth inning is not great.

There were really only two positives on the day in the lineup. First, Mark Payton hit his fifth homer of the season — trimming the lead to 14-3. Danny Mendick had a 2-for-4 day as well, two singles.

A very bad offensive day for Birmingham, as the lineup blew it for starter Chris Blewett. Blewett had one of his better starts of the season, with six innings of just one earned run. He mostly relied on ground outs to get the job done, but he deserved a better fate. After he was lifted, the bullpen did not do so well either: Two runs allowed over three innings.

The Barons lineup went 4-for-30, with just one walk and eight strikeouts, plainly a very poor performance. Evan Skoug was the lone hitter to reach base multiple times and Craig Dedelow had the only extra-base hit. José Rodríguez went 0-for-4, as his season struggles continue.

First off, yes, correcting the line score above, Winston-Salem did win this game, 11-10, an extra-inning walk off winner off the bat of Oscar Colás.

DASH WALK IT OFF IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 10th! | @OscarColas16 pic.twitter.com/S9OrPm2Ejh — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) May 22, 2022

Colás had two of the 17 hits on the day, as the Dash offense came screaming back in the last three innings of the game. They scored eight of their 10 runs from the eighth inning on. Terrell Tatum was responsible for driving in three of those runs with one swing, a double.

That was one of his four hits.

Jason Matthews hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning to send it to extras.

The most exciting play of the day is courtesy of Duke Ellis, with some great team base-running; Ellis stole home for his 19th bag of the year, on a double-steal with Tatum (second base).

DUKE ELLIS STOLE HOME! WE REPEAT, DUKE ELLIS STOLE HOME!



Dash lead by 2 heading into the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/O0RWsSbK9f — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) May 22, 2022

On the pitching end, it did not go very well, but the defense played a big tole. Of the 10 runs allowed, four were unearned. Drew Dalquist saw three of those unearned runs in his three innings of work. He was not particularly good, with three walks and two earned runs, but the defense did not help. Cooper Bradford and Trey Jeans combined for four shutout innings right after Dalquist, so the pitching staff did have a couple of bright spots.

Kannapolis almost had a great comeback in the ninth inning, but five runs from Fayetteville in the sixth inning doomed them in a 8-7 loss. The 2021 top two draft picks did have a pretty good day, though.

Wes Kath had a couple of hits, including a homer, his third of the year.

Colson Montgomery reached twice, one walk and then his first triple of the year. That triple was just one of the ways the Cannon Ballers were active on the bases. The CBs had six stolen bases on the day, with Wilber Sánchez and Misael González getting two each. Sánchez was able to do that with four chances on base; he hit a single and walked three times.

On the pitching side, Jared Kelley got the start but he was more of an opener, with him being on a pretty tight pitch count. He only went four outs, and command was good overall with 18 strikes compared to 11 balls. Noah Owen was the bulk guy, and he fell prey to that five-run sixth inning.

