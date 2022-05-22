Bird App Recap: Tim Anderson owns the Yankees now

After Saturday’s game that was full of conflict and racist remarks directed at Tim Anderson from Josh Donaldson, the White Sox were fired up for today’s doubleheader.

As a Sunday tradition, Tony La Russa made sure to put a ridiculous lineup together for the opener, including the removal of Tim Anderson from the first game lineup. Rightfully, everyone’s reaction was “WTF?”

Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada can only play once today but Leury Garcia and Josh Harrison will play twice. Tony La Russa should be fired. Too bad the front office doesn’t have that type of power. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) May 22, 2022

I mean seriously, can we put together a decent lineup and roll with it??

40 different batting orders in 40 games. Mercy. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 22, 2022

The White Sox struggled with the bats for the first two innings of the opener, until Yoán Moncada blasted a [bunt] double down the third base line.

Yanks with a dramatic shift against Yoán Moncada that included four outfielders. So he bunts right down the third-base line ... for a double.



Do it every time, if you can. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 22, 2022

Yaz didn’t walk but this will do.

Cueto pitched another six innings of shutout ball. Dallas who??

Joe Kelly came into the game with a no-out jam, and closed it out with two K’s and a pickoff, we simply love to see it.

Inject this into my veins. pic.twitter.com/O5HPy9XdpG — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 22, 2022

And y’all. AJ Pollock is SO BACK.

There’s the AJ Pollock I know and love. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 22, 2022

Aroldis Chapman with the fucking GAS pic.twitter.com/vzL0Z74Mnv — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 22, 2022

what a big day for former Dodgers now on the White Sox — janice (@scuriiosa) May 22, 2022

Awwwww Aroldis Chapman got pulled in the ninth? What a terrible shame.

what a shame to see Chapman's career ending in real time. Time to hang it up asshole. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) May 22, 2022

Adam Engel double for some insurance runs? Cue the tweet, Ali.

Y’all know what time it is pic.twitter.com/T551qW1yZI — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 22, 2022

White Sox win the retaliation opener. Let’s get two!!

Can’t spell Aroldis with out an L — BZ (@SoxInsane) May 22, 2022

Time for the nightcap, and it’s officially TA7 hours. Naturally, Yankees fans were as mature and rational as ever.

Booing Anderson is absolute trash — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) May 22, 2022

Yankees fans booing Tim Anderson lol, he lives rent free in their heads. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 22, 2022

ESPN broadcast did something ... good?

I’m liking how the ESPN broadcast team is handling the Donaldson situation. Again, don’t tell someone of color how to feel about racism. Glad the broadcast crew mentioned that. — PGD (@Repthat773) May 22, 2022

Michael Kopech was on the mound, and was as dominant as ever — just absolutely shutting down the Yankees.

Michael Kopech:



Retired last 13 batters last Sunday vs Yankees



Retired first 14 batters tonight at Yankees



That's 27 in a row... a hidden perfect game... against the Yankees! — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 23, 2022

His perfect game bid through five was finally broken up with two outs in the sixth, but the Yankees didn’t fare any better after that.

15 up, 15 down for Michael Kopech tonight. pic.twitter.com/jMi9a3bt6f — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2022

*Yankees get one hit*



Announcer: “And the Yankees have gotten to Michael Kopech!” — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 23, 2022

This is becoming a Kopech love fest, and I’m not sorry.

If my math is right, Michael Kopech has allowed two hits in 12 innings this season against the best team in baseball. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 23, 2022

The #WhiteSox had two starting pitchers that just combined to throw 13 innings of 7 hit, no run ball IN YANKEE STADIUM.



Johnny Cueto was good

Michael Kopech was even better. — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 23, 2022

Kopech for Cy Young campaign holding strong.

Michael Kopech tonight:



7 IP

1 H

0 R

2 BB

6 K



He lowers his season ERA to 1.29. Where will he land on this week's updated rankings? Find out Wednesday at 3:30pm est! #ChangeTheGame https://t.co/FeMXR6mUG8 — The MVP Blog (@themvp_blog) May 23, 2022

The offense was pretty terrible throughout the game, not that it’s a shock to anyone.

Bases loaded, surely this will end in several runs! — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 23, 2022

Narrator: It did not end in several runs.

I hate it here — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 23, 2022

Give Kopech run support for the love of god — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) May 23, 2022

Andrew Vaughn to save the day.

Im not sure why Andrew Vaughn isnt a everyday player — KENNY BASEBALL (@Kenny13aseball) May 23, 2022

I regret to inform New York that Tim Anderson now owns the Yankees.

Tim Anderson had a message for Yankees' fans after this three-run bomb



@MLBpic.twitter.com/a7KrwEGND6 — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) May 23, 2022

The true South Side GOAT.

Sox WIN, and that is a doubleheader sweep and a series win. We are back, baby.