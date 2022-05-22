Gamethread: White Sox at Yankees (nightcap)

Saturday’s emotionally-charged loss to the New York Yankees left a lot of Chicago White Sox fans looking for blood. But you know what they say - the best revenge is living well. And trust me, the 3-1 win in today’s opener feels a lot better than a fastball in a certain third baseman’s ear would have.

With that said, a win in tonight’s finale would feel even better.

On the mound for the White Sox will be Michael Kopech who is having a much better season than his 0-1 record would have you believe. According to Baseball Savant, Kopech has been holding down the batters he’s faced to a flimsy .206 wOBA in 2022.

Here’s how the rest of the White Sox will line up tonight:

The aforementioned third baseman for the Yankees is getting the night off. (What a pity.)

Sunday Night Baseball Comin' Up.



Tonight's game is scheduled to start on time at 7:08 pm.#RepBX pic.twitter.com/muQa0yU71V — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 22, 2022

First pitch is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can catch the action in this nationally-televised game on ESPN, or hear the call locally on ESPN-1000 AM.