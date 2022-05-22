Gamethread: White Sox at Yankees (nightcap)

Saturday’s emotionally-charged loss to the New York Yankees left a lot of Chicago White Sox fans looking for blood. But you know what they say - the best revenge is living well. And trust me, the 3-1 win in today’s opener feels a lot better than a fastball in a certain third baseman’s ear would have.
With that said, a win in tonight’s finale would feel even better.
On the mound for the White Sox will be Michael Kopech who is having a much better season than his 0-1 record would have you believe. According to Baseball Savant, Kopech has been holding down the batters he’s faced to a flimsy .206 wOBA in 2022.
Here’s how the rest of the White Sox will line up tonight:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters for Game 2 vs. the #Yankees.
⏰: 6:08 p.m. CT
: @espn
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 3.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/vZZD0LjWve
The aforementioned third baseman for the Yankees is getting the night off. (What a pity.)
Sunday Night Baseball Comin' Up.
Tonight's game is scheduled to start on time at 7:08 pm.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can catch the action in this nationally-televised game on ESPN, or hear the call locally on ESPN-1000 AM.
