The game ends when Tim Anderson says it does

After the Chicago White Sox won the opening game of tonight’s twin bill against the New York Yankees, it felt like a weight had been lifted.

But when the White Sox piled on with a 5-0 victory in the nightcap? Well, that was music to soothe White Sox fans’ road-weary souls. It was a symphony of shoving; an opus of opposite-field bombs.

This game was a banger. It slapped.

Verse and Chorus: Michael Kopech

If this game was a song, Michael Kopech was the verse and the chorus, establishing the theme and giving us something to sing along to. Kopech came into tonight’s game with six days of rest following the birth of his son, and was absolutely dominant. He allowed only one hit all night, and was perfect for 5⅔ innings. Kopech made the powerful Yankees hitters look silly, filling the zone with high-velocity fastballs. His last pitch of the night, a fastball to strike out Estevan Florial, was faster (98.3 mph) than his first of the game (96.3). Kopech earned his first win of the season with his one-hit wonder, working a total of seven innings and striking out six.



And, look, any other night, I would be sitting here writing that Kopech’s performance was the story of the game.

But tonight was different.

Bridge: Offense finally breaks through in the eighth

In the eighth inning, the White Sox offense finally showed signs of life, starting with a go-ahead single from Andrew Vaughn.



Reese McGuire then followed up Vaughn’s RBI single with one of his own.



With the South Siders’ recent struggles to plate runners from scoring position, two runs in already felt like a step in the right direction.

But, again, tonight was different. With runners on first and second, all eyes were on Tim Anderson. With one swing, there was a modulation in the melody. Something different from what fans are used to seeing. A key change.

Key Change: TA7’s three-run bomb

Anderson let his stick do all the talking, and I will, too.



Reynaldo López came into the game to work the ninth, nicely supplying the game’s outro. López gave up a leadoff double to Aaron Judge, but gained his footing to retire the next three Yankees and close out the game.

The White Sox will enjoy a day off tomorrow before taking on the Boston Red Sox at Sox Park on Tuesday. Until then, we can all hum a happy tune.

Today’s scorecard highlights:

As Kopech held the Yankees hitless through the third, fourth, and fifth innings, I didn’t speak a word. I wrote some, though. (And a few stars for good measure.)

Reveling in the delicious moment of Anderson’s blast: