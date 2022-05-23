South Side Sox Podcast 102 — A Sunday sweep, with a side of controversy

Well now, this is more like it.

An impossibly happy podcast, on the heels of a White Sox doubleheader sweep in the Bronx, brings the best out of Chrystal O’Keefe, Jacki Krestel, Joe Resis, Sam Sherman, Zach Hayes and Brett Ballantini.

Or does it?

Round table vibe check? Solid

The outright heroism of Tim Anderson and Michael Kopech

But really, dig how good the entire pitching staff has been, more or less. Wow!

Some real talk on any progress being made to avoid, or at least properly punish, behavior like we witnessed in- and postgame on Saturday from Josh Donaldson

Did Tony La Russa finally make it obvious there’s a bond between him and his team (oh, and watch the Freudian slip from a certain host who will remain nameless)

Is this doubleheader/road trip what the White Sox need to kick-start a run, belated or no, at the top of the AL Central

The ongoing travails of Lowered Expectations

What number podcast is this, anyway

