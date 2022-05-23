Today in White Sox History: May 23

1928

One day after White Sox center fielder Johnny Mostil tied an AL record with 12 chances in a 4-3 win over Cleveland at Comiskey Park, the White Sox won again, 4-3. And in this game, there were more defensive heroics — but this time, by Cleveland.

The end of the game was positively crazy. In the bottom of the ninth, the White Sox rallied with an error, single and walk to load the bases, whereupon Mostil walked to tie the game, 3-3. But with the bases full and nobody out, first baseman Bud Clancy popped out to left field, and Cleveland’s Charlie Jamieson threw out Johnny Mann at home plate for a double play. Cleveland catcher Luke Sewell then threw to second base and caught Ray Schalk in a pickle, to be thrown out at third for a triple play.

Schalk was benched for the boner, and White Sox ace Ted Lyons came on to pitch the 10th inning. He ended up vulturing a win, as the White Sox rallied in the 10th: Bill Hunnefield walked, beat the throw to second base on Bill Barrett’s sacrifice bunt, moved to third on a walk to Alex Metzler, and scored on a Willie Kamm single.

Just two weeks later, on June 9, Jamieson initiated another triple play, against the Yankees.

1954

The White Sox quest to find a competent third baseman appeared to be at an end, as GM Frank Lane sent infielder Grady Hatton and $100,000 to Boston for All-Star George Kell. It was the first time the Red Sox had sold a player outright since the Babe Ruth deal more than 25 years earlier.

Kell’s best year for the White Sox was 1955, when he hit .312 with 81 RBIs. However, he had a bad back, which limited his playing time, and he was traded to the Orioles early in 1956 as part of a six-player deal.