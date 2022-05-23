 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Josh Donaldson faces a one-game suspension

MLB announces punishment after a racist remark over the weekend

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

MLB has fined and suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for one game for the incident on Saturday that caused both benches to clear after a tense moment around home plate.

After the game, Tim Anderson told reporters that Donaldson repeatedly called him “Jackie” in reference to Jackie Robinson.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa described the incident as “racist.”

Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson “Jackie” repeatedly since 2019. He denied any ill or racist intent, claiming that he was “just joking around” based on Anderson comparing himself to Robinson in a 2019 interview.

“Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions. In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline,” said Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.

Aaron Boone also commented on the suspension.

Donaldson is appealing the suspension and was placed on the COVID-19 protocol earlier today. Unfortunately for Donaldson, inside jokes require more than one person.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...