Today in White Sox History: May 24

1917

Reb Russell threw a 12-inning shutout against the Senators, giving up 11 hits, striking out six, and walking none. Russell was helped by Ray Schalk gunning down all four of Washington’s attempts to steal second base.

Oh, and at the plate, Russell also went 2-for-4 with a triple.

1929

In one of the greatest pitching performances in baseball history, White Sox starter Ted Lyons threw all 21 innings of a heartbreaking, 6-5 loss to the Tigers. He allowed 24 hits in the game. Only two other starters had ever matched Lyons’ mark, and no one has ever bettered it.

1946

White Sox manager Jimmy Dykes left the organization. Dykes was in charge for 12 years, 13 days — the longest tenure in franchise history. The Sox apparently tried to keep the firing a secret, but a Hollywood gossip columnist found out and broke the story.

1961

For the first time since the 1950 season, the White Sox dropped into last place in the American League (for a time) after they lost a doubleheader in Baltimore. The plight of the Sox actually caused some Chicago aldermen in a city council session to publicly ask what was going on.

The Sox rebounded, though, to end the year in fourth place, with 86 wins.

1967

White Sox first baseman Tommy McCraw had his career day. In a game at Minnesota, McCraw slammed three home runs and knocked in eight as the Sox pounded the Twins, 14-1. On the day he went 3-for-6, with three runs. The eight RBIs tied a franchise record.

1983

The 1983 season turned around completely on this evening, as the White Sox destroyed Boston and pitcher Doug Bird, 12-4. Bird, who hadn’t lost a game in two years, was roughed up as the Sox blasted five home runs on the night. Greg Luzinski hit one of them, his fifth shot in five games.

It was the start of the drive that led, four months later, to 99 wins and the Western Division championship.

2011

White Sox outfielder Carlos Quentin wrote his name in the franchise record book when he hit three home runs in a game against the Rangers. Quentin hit them before and after a rain/high wind delay of almost three hours, which caused the game to end at 1:27 a.m. local time. He went 3-for-5 on the night, with five RBIs in the 8-6 win.