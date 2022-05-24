Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox

The White Sox (21-20) look to build on the positive momentum they built in the Bronx, when they won two of three against the mighty Yankees (29-13). Tonight, the South Siders will face another team from the AL East, as the Red Sox (19-22) are visiting Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dylan Cease will start on the mound for the White Sox. Cease enters this game with a 3.09 ERA, a 2.23 xERA, and a 2.17 FIP. Those numbers render Cease a 1.4-fWAR pitcher through 43 2⁄ 3 innings this season. Cease is averaging 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, which is the most among all qualified starting pitchers. Cease’s most recent start was against the Royals (14-27), when he pitched five and two-thirds shutout innings, striking out nine. The White Sox won that game by a score of 3-0.

Nick Pivetta, a right-handed pitcher, will be the starter for the Red Sox. Pivetta has a 4.22 ERA, a 4.82 xERA, and a 3.76 FIP, rendering him a 0.7-fWAR pitcher through 42 2⁄ 3 innings. Pivetta has pitched 18 innings against the White Sox in his career, and so far, he has had the South Siders’ number. Pivetta has a 1.50 ERA against the White Sox, who are slashing only .232/.284/.290 against him.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Boston, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the COVID-19 related injured list and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 24, 2022

The star center fielder is off to a fast start to the season, slashing .285/.319/.438 (124 wRC+) with 1.3 fWAR in 33 games. Best wishes to Luis Robert as he recovers from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Jake Burger returns to the roster. Burger is slashing .239/.276/.352 (84 wRC+) with 0.1 fWAR in 21 games. In 13 games with the Charlotte Knights, Burger slashed .219/.362/.404 (114 wRC+). This season, Burger only has a walk rate of 5.2% with the White Sox, but his walk rate with the Knights is 15.5%. If Burger can have a walk rate of anything near 15.5% in the majors, he will be able to help solve a major problem with the White Sox offense.

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. It is time to extend the win streak.