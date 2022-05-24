 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox

Dylan Cease looks to build on his fast start to the season

By Joe Resis
/ new
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
Riding momentum: Dylan Cease looks to build on his strong outing against Kansas City with another great start.
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The White Sox (21-20) look to build on the positive momentum they built in the Bronx, when they won two of three against the mighty Yankees (29-13). Tonight, the South Siders will face another team from the AL East, as the Red Sox (19-22) are visiting Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dylan Cease will start on the mound for the White Sox. Cease enters this game with a 3.09 ERA, a 2.23 xERA, and a 2.17 FIP. Those numbers render Cease a 1.4-fWAR pitcher through 43 23 innings this season. Cease is averaging 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, which is the most among all qualified starting pitchers. Cease’s most recent start was against the Royals (14-27), when he pitched five and two-thirds shutout innings, striking out nine. The White Sox won that game by a score of 3-0.

Nick Pivetta, a right-handed pitcher, will be the starter for the Red Sox. Pivetta has a 4.22 ERA, a 4.82 xERA, and a 3.76 FIP, rendering him a 0.7-fWAR pitcher through 42 23 innings. Pivetta has pitched 18 innings against the White Sox in his career, and so far, he has had the South Siders’ number. Pivetta has a 1.50 ERA against the White Sox, who are slashing only .232/.284/.290 against him.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcement:

The star center fielder is off to a fast start to the season, slashing .285/.319/.438 (124 wRC+) with 1.3 fWAR in 33 games. Best wishes to Luis Robert as he recovers from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Jake Burger returns to the roster. Burger is slashing .239/.276/.352 (84 wRC+) with 0.1 fWAR in 21 games. In 13 games with the Charlotte Knights, Burger slashed .219/.362/.404 (114 wRC+). This season, Burger only has a walk rate of 5.2% with the White Sox, but his walk rate with the Knights is 15.5%. If Burger can have a walk rate of anything near 15.5% in the majors, he will be able to help solve a major problem with the White Sox offense.

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. It is time to extend the win streak.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...