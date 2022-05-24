Bird App Recap: Red Sox by a million

The White Sox are back at home, facing Boston, and truthfully, it’s unfortunate that we wasted four hours on this sad excuse of a game.

The day started out lovely, optimistic.

Happy Dylan Cease day everybody. pic.twitter.com/3PgkPvZlfM — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 24, 2022

Our beloved Mustache Man, however, had a rough start to the game — topped off by a three-run homer from a blazing-hot Trevor Story.

Dylan Cease was one pitch from getting out of a very challenging first inning with still just one run across. Instead, Trevor Story launched a 3-2 curveball out to left for the second Red Sox homer of the inning. It’s 4-0 Boston — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 25, 2022

Trevor Story is just on another planet right now. — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) May 25, 2022

Dylan, unfortunately, didn’t have it today, and lasted just three innings while giving up seven runs. Yikes, folks.

Nah he’s TRIPPIN — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 25, 2022

Dylan Cease went 3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, 48 of 71 pitches for strikes, with 11 swinging strikes.



Something was off tonight. His ERA is 4.24 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 25, 2022

José Ruiz, in solidarity, also did not have a good outing. What a teammate.

Since May 12, Dylan Cease’s ERA jumped from 2.38 to 4.24



Over that same period, Jose Ruiz’ ERA rose from 2.25 to 5.17 — All Things White Sox (@things_sox) May 25, 2022

Someone just let me know when Leury is pitching — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 25, 2022

It was getting really, really bad.

It’s 10-0 in the 4th but I’m gonna see this one through. This could be historically bad. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 25, 2022

The White Sox really must dislike the Yankees to willingly let Boston do this to them. — soxwood (@na_na_na_na_69) May 25, 2022

Tim Anderson and José Abreu lit the tiniest spark in the fourth — and it was extinguished almost immediately.

TA going to lead a 11 run comeback? We can only hope — Sarcastic Chicago Sports Fan (@SarChiSpoFan) May 25, 2022

Jose Abreu hits a 2-run homer in the fourth and White Sox only trail by a touchdown and 2-point conversion. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) May 25, 2022

no (do i really need to keep watching or can i stop and make the pain end?) — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 25, 2022

If you can believe it, things got worse than 10-2.

Somebody tell the white Sox they don’t need to give up 12 runs — Chef Eric (@superthisway) May 25, 2022

And worse ...

This should count as multiple losses for the #WhiteSox 16-2 is embarrassing — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 25, 2022

Others still (somehow) remained “optimistic.”

We’ve got em right where we want them @jasonbenetti @stevestone — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) May 25, 2022

Just need 1 ultimate grand slam (worth 14 runs) and we’re back in this thing. — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) May 25, 2022

While the rest of the team is riding the struggle bus, TA is still doing his thing — driving in another run. It’s 16-3!!

Another two hit game for Anderson, who is half-way to the cycle. 16-3 Red Sox, two on, two out. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 25, 2022

The comeback is on — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 25, 2022

Vince Velasquez came in and essentially shut down the Red Sox offense.

Vince Velasquez three innings, no runs, one hit, five strikeouts



It's 16-3 Red Sox M8 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 25, 2022

velasquez being the best pitcher tonight is not something I saw coming. — Ken. (@EarlCrewneck) May 25, 2022

At least we didn’t have to witness this experiment?

What happens when Boston brings in a position player to pitch and the Sox can’t hit him? — Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) May 25, 2022

The small list of positives:

Tim Anderson with his 19th multi-hit game of the season, which leads all of #MLB. #WhiteSox — Slavko Bekovic (@SBekovic) May 25, 2022

At least we didn’t commit an error…#WhiteSox — Richard W Griswold (@rwgriswold) May 25, 2022

Maybe tomorrow?

If u went to the game tonight ur suspended 10 games — Thomas Jansky (@JanskyThomas) May 25, 2022