Bird App Recap: Red Sox by a million

The White Sox are back at home, facing Boston, and truthfully, it’s unfortunate that we wasted four hours on this sad excuse of a game.
The day started out lovely, optimistic.
Happy Dylan Cease day everybody. pic.twitter.com/3PgkPvZlfM— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 24, 2022
Our beloved Mustache Man, however, had a rough start to the game — topped off by a three-run homer from a blazing-hot Trevor Story.
Dylan Cease was one pitch from getting out of a very challenging first inning with still just one run across. Instead, Trevor Story launched a 3-2 curveball out to left for the second Red Sox homer of the inning. It’s 4-0 Boston— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 25, 2022
Trevor Story is just on another planet right now.— Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) May 25, 2022
Dylan, unfortunately, didn’t have it today, and lasted just three innings while giving up seven runs. Yikes, folks.
Nah he’s TRIPPIN— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 25, 2022
Dylan Cease went 3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, 48 of 71 pitches for strikes, with 11 swinging strikes.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 25, 2022
Something was off tonight. His ERA is 4.24
José Ruiz, in solidarity, also did not have a good outing. What a teammate.
Since May 12, Dylan Cease’s ERA jumped from 2.38 to 4.24— All Things White Sox (@things_sox) May 25, 2022
Over that same period, Jose Ruiz’ ERA rose from 2.25 to 5.17
Someone just let me know when Leury is pitching— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 25, 2022
It was getting really, really bad.
It’s 10-0 in the 4th but I’m gonna see this one through. This could be historically bad. #WhiteSox— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 25, 2022
The White Sox really must dislike the Yankees to willingly let Boston do this to them.— soxwood (@na_na_na_na_69) May 25, 2022
Tim Anderson and José Abreu lit the tiniest spark in the fourth — and it was extinguished almost immediately.
TA going to lead a 11 run comeback? We can only hope— Sarcastic Chicago Sports Fan (@SarChiSpoFan) May 25, 2022
Jose Abreu hits a 2-run homer in the fourth and White Sox only trail by a touchdown and 2-point conversion.— Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) May 25, 2022
no (do i really need to keep watching or can i stop and make the pain end?)— did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 25, 2022
If you can believe it, things got worse than 10-2.
Somebody tell the white Sox they don’t need to give up 12 runs— Chef Eric (@superthisway) May 25, 2022
And worse ...
This should count as multiple losses for the #WhiteSox 16-2 is embarrassing— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 25, 2022
Others still (somehow) remained “optimistic.”
We’ve got em right where we want them @jasonbenetti @stevestone— chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) May 25, 2022
Just need 1 ultimate grand slam (worth 14 runs) and we’re back in this thing.— Steve Lim (@Lymb0) May 25, 2022
While the rest of the team is riding the struggle bus, TA is still doing his thing — driving in another run. It’s 16-3!!
Another two hit game for Anderson, who is half-way to the cycle. 16-3 Red Sox, two on, two out.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 25, 2022
The comeback is on— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 25, 2022
Vince Velasquez came in and essentially shut down the Red Sox offense.
Vince Velasquez three innings, no runs, one hit, five strikeouts— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 25, 2022
It's 16-3 Red Sox M8
velasquez being the best pitcher tonight is not something I saw coming.— Ken. (@EarlCrewneck) May 25, 2022
At least we didn’t have to witness this experiment?
What happens when Boston brings in a position player to pitch and the Sox can’t hit him?— Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) May 25, 2022
The small list of positives:
Tim Anderson with his 19th multi-hit game of the season, which leads all of #MLB. #WhiteSox— Slavko Bekovic (@SBekovic) May 25, 2022
At least we didn’t commit an error…#WhiteSox— Richard W Griswold (@rwgriswold) May 25, 2022
Maybe tomorrow?
If u went to the game tonight ur suspended 10 games— Thomas Jansky (@JanskyThomas) May 25, 2022
Gio Bump Day tomorrow. Forget tonight ever happened. pic.twitter.com/sB2ilPGOfO— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 25, 2022
