White Sox Minor League Update: May 24

Another day, another Charlotte loss, but at least the blame can be shared between the lineup and pitching?

Before we move on, there is an interesting tidbit from the rotation: Kade McClure did not start today’s game, but he did appear in relief. He went two perfect innings, with four strikeouts ... will he stay in the pen now?

Before McClure. the pitching was very bad. Brody Koerner allowed four runs over three innings. Jhan Mariñez took over and had a very-bad-no-good, one-plus inning of work, allowing two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth while getting just three outs. The Knights could not recover.

On offense, it really was only Seby Zavala who did pretty well. He had three hits, including a homer.

See Ya, Seby! @__piece36 hits his 8th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/eE7ohvh7YT — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 25, 2022

Micker Adolfo reached base a couple of times, on two singles. He is now hitting .300.

The lone win on the day is from right here in Double-A, as the Barons rode a quality start from Steven Moyers to victory. He lasted six innings while allowing just two runs before getting pulled. Those two runs came from one mistake, a two-run homer in the fourth that gave the lead to Chattanooga for a few batters.

In the next inning, the Barons put up five runs to take and keep the lead for the eventual 7-2 win. Alex Destino hit his fourth Double-A homer, as he had a pretty much perfect day. He had four plate appearances: one homer and three walks. Tyler Neslony, Xavier Fernández, and JJ Muno each added two hits themselves. The game ended in the seventh inning after heavy rain for about 40 minutes.

The opener for the Dash did not go their way, as they lost, 2-1. At least the pitching was good today, with Jordan Mikel getting the start and going five innings with just two strikeouts. Isaiah Carranza took over and kept the deficit at one in hopes the offense would arrive; it did not.

Over the seven innings, the Dash only came away with three hits for one run. They did ample contact, though, with just three strikeouts, so it was mostly a BABIP problem. Of course, Terrell Tatum came away with one of those three hits. Maybe it will be better in the nightcap?

In short, no, the Dash were not better in game two. In fact, they were very clearly worse. The pitching allowed five runs, four earned, and every arm saw a run cross the plate. Jesus Valles started, went three innings, and allowed three runs, so not great there.

The lineup had the same amount of hits (three) and still did not strike out much (four). So they got BABIPed again. With Terrell Tatum out of the game, they did not drive in a run. So two games, 14 innings, and one Tatum single led to the only run Winston-Salem scored today.

A high-scoring affair but Kannapolis comes up short, so, here are a bunch of swings from Colson Montgomery to brighten the mood.

brief, loosely curated collection of Colson Montgomery swings. controls the zone well, gets loft and has nascent barrel skills. thought his cuts were cleaner and more authoritative in mid-May than they were in mid-April pic.twitter.com/tmOr1h8KOT — Ben Spanier (@b_span2) May 25, 2022

Montgomery had a three-hit night that included his seventh double of the season. He now is hitting better than .300 for the season. Overall, the lineup was really good along with Montgomery: The team had eight hits, which doesn’t seem like much, but had 10 walks on top of that. Situational hitting pretty much doomed them, going just 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base. Not great!

Among other notables in the lineup. Wes Kath reached base three times, with a single and two walks.

On the pitching side, it was Cristian Mena’s first truly bad start. He only lasted 4 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed six runs. He did get hit around, but he also struggled with command (four walks). Unfortunately, the bullpen was not much better, especially Bowen Plagge, who went just one inning while allowing four runs.

